Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Surprising Thing That Happened During Paul McCartney's Beatles Debut

By Lorenzo Tanos
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many would say that the story of the Beatles started on July 6, 1957, when a 16-year-old Liverpudlian named John Lennon, who sang and played guitar for a skiffle group called the Quarrymen, was introduced to a slightly younger boy who was friends with his on-and-off tea-chest bassist. That slightly younger boy was none other than Paul McCartney, and that fateful meeting led to a songwriting partnership that lasted all throughout the Beatles' run as arguably the biggest, most influential rock band of all time.

www.grunge.com

Comments / 0

Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles Anthology#Liverpudlian#Quarrymen#The Fab Four#Mental Floss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Music
Related
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weird music alert: Isolated audio of Paul McCartney “playing” vegetables

Paul McCartney must be the world’s most famous vegetarian. And now there’s this. When the Welsh band Super Furry Animals were recording their 2001 album, Rings Around the World, they mustered up the courage to call The Cute Beatle to ask if he might contribute something to the record. After all, SFA had been involved in the Liverpool Sound Academy, which was a Macca initiative. McCartney, grateful for SFA’s help, agreed.
Musictvinsider.com

‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’: A Deep Dive Into the Beatle’s Life With Rick Rubin

“I can’t read music — or write it,” admits Paul McCartney, one of the great songsmiths of the past century. So, how did the Beatle and leader of Wings become an incomparable artist? “It means that it’s here,” he tells nine-time Grammy-winning producer Rick Rubin in the docuseries McCartney 3,2,1, pointing to his head, “not on a bit of paper.”
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Paul McCartney once named this ‘hilarious’ Beatles song as his favourite

Every fan of The Beatles agrees that it’s hard to pick a favourite song. But this hasn’t stopped Paul McCartney from being asked numerous times which one he would pick.Considering he’s behind some of the band’s greatest tracks, it’s no surprise that McCartney doesn’t seem to have a fixed top choice. Over the years, the musician has name-checked several.However, it’s the song he selected during a 1988 interview with Mark Lewisohn that registers as his most unexpected choice.McCartney picked a B-side that featured on the original single of his very own “Let It Be”.“People are only just discovering the...
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Peter Asher On His No. 1 Hit, ‘A World Without Love’, The Beatles, More

Peter Asher has pretty much seen it all in the music business. Early on, in the 1960s, he had several worldwide hits with his British Invasion group, Peter and Gordon, including the million-selling “A World Without Love,” and “I Go To Pieces.” Later, he became a music producer and manager for the likes of James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt. Currently, he’s touring the U.S. with his group, Peter Asher & Company, which includes musicians Kate Taylor (James' sister), Albert Lee and Leland Sklar. The tour is to support Kate’s new LP just out on Compass Records, called “Why Wait!”
MoviesGuitar Player

Watch the Official Trailer for The Beatles’ New Film, McCartney 3,2,1

In the new six-part documentary series from Hulu – McCartney 3,2,1 – Paul McCartney is interviewed by none other than multiple Grammy Award-winning producer Rick Rubin. Rubin – whose previous work includes the likes of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Johnny Cash, and Red Hot Chili Peppers – goes deep with McCartney, gleaning tales of The Beatles’ storied career while discussing the band’s creative process and broad musical influences.
Musiclightning100.com

Lucas Carpenter — “Linda McCartney”: DJ Pick of the Week

Local pop artist Lucas Carpenter looks for a Beatles kind of love in his new single “Linda McCartney.” Casey premiered the song on Monday for the615 ahead of Carpenter’s new EP, The Shimmer, out December 4th. With bright synths and lighthearted vocals, it’ll be sure to have you feeling upbeat. “Linda McCartney” is Casey’s DJ Pick of the Week!
MusicRegister Citizen

'McCartney 3, 2, 1': The Beatle, The Producer and Oh, That Magic Feeling

Meet Paul McCartney: the ultimate Beatles geek. The excellent new Hulu documentary series McCartney 3, 2, 1 gets up close with the most legendary of rock stars, alone in the studio with Rick Rubin, telling stories and listening deep to the Beatles. It’s a fascinating thrill just to listen with him. Like anyone else, he’s mystified by how these four nowhere boys from Liverpool managed to create this music. As Paul says, “For me, I’ve grown to be a fan of the Beatles. Because then, I was just a Beatle. But now that the Beatles’ volume of work is finished, I listen back to it, and you know, ‘What’s that bassline?’”
MusicSalamanca Press

Beatles, Wings and beyond in ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’

Whether you love them, loathe them or don’t have an opinion either way, it’s impossible to deny the impact The Beatles had on popular music in the 20th century. More than 50 years later, Paul McCartney, one of the band’s lead songwriters and bass player, can still sell out a stadium and get everyone in it to sing along to “Hey Jude.”
MusicWhittier Daily News

How Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin teamed up to talk Beatles and solo music for Hulu series

The Beatles are likely the most documented, examined and celebrated musicians in books, film and TV of the last 60 years. This fall will bring Paul McCartney’s book “The Lyrics” and the Peter Jackson Disney+ docuseries “Get Back.” Still, when iconic producer Rick Rubin started talking to Paul McCartney, they found the impetus for a new project: “McCartney, 3, 2, 1,” a six-part docuseries on Hulu premiering July 16 in which Rubin and McCartney take apart some of the songwriter’s classics to look at the parts that made up the whole.
Musicwmmr.com

Eagles, Queen, Beatles in Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Paid Musicians List

Eagles, Queen and The Beatles were among the top ten artists featured on Billboard‘s “U.S. Money Makers” list of the top paid musicians of 2020. The three classic rock mainstays placed 4th, 7th and 8th, respectively, with the Eagles earning $16.3 million, followed by Queen with $13.2 million and The Beatles with $12.9 million.
Musick100country.com

‘McCartney 3,2,1’ takes the former Beatle on a magical walk down memory lane

“Senior citizen reminisces about music” — in black and white, no less — doesn’t sound like a classic elevator pitch, until you see that guy is Paul McCartney, leading a magical tour down memory lane for the Beatles, their influences and a whole lot else. Playing on Hulu, “McCartney 3,2,1” will soon have company from Peter Jackson’s Disney+ project, but like the man used to say, live and let live.
Music1057kokz.com

Paul McCartney gets The Irishman treatment in new video for Beck collaboration, “Find My Way”

Paul McCartney and Beck have released a music video for their collaborative song, “Find My Way.”. The clip was co-produced by the company Hyperreal Digital, which, according to a press release, “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” The result showcases a “de-aged” version of the Beatles legend — akin to the effects used in the Martin Scorsese movie The Irishman — as he walks and dances through a trippy hotel hallway.
Celebritieswvli927.com

Paul McCartney’s ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ Premieres Tonight On Hulu

Premiering tonight (July 16th) on Hulu is the Paul McCartney / Rick Rubin docuseries, titled, McCartney 3, 2, 1. The six-part, limited series finds the former-Beatle and famed record producer discussing all aspects of his 60-year-career. McCartney and Rubin serve as two of the project's executive producers, with the series being directed by Zachary Heinzerling.
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin Have a Field Day Going Down Beatles Rabbit Holes in ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’: TV Review

As it turns out, Peter Jackson’s “Get Back” might be only the second-most satisfying authorized Beatles documentary of 2021 when it comes out around Thanksgiving time. Or maybe it’ll come out as the toppermost of the poppermost after all in fan rankings of these thing. But what’s for sure is that the Rick Rubin-hosted “McCartney 3, 2, 1” is such an unerring delight that it sets a very high bar for Beatlemania satiation this year. Not because it’s that artfully created or brilliantly hosted, but maybe because it doesn’t aspire to impress anyone with anything except how effortlessly it prompts the most talented musician of the last century to empty out a good portion of his brainpan for public perusal.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Hulu's McCartney 3,2,1 manages to make stories The Beatles fans have heard before feel refreshing

"Meet Paul McCartney: the ultimate Beatles geek," says Rob Sheffield. "The excellent new Hulu documentary series McCartney 3, 2, 1 gets up close with the most legendary of rock stars, alone in the studio with Rick Rubin, telling stories and listening deep to the Beatles. It’s a fascinating thrill just to listen with him. Like anyone else, he’s mystified by how these four nowhere boys from Liverpool managed to create this music. As Paul says, 'For me, I’ve grown to be a fan of the Beatles. Because then, I was just a Beatle. But now that the Beatles’ volume of work is finished, I listen back to it, and you know, ‘What’s that bassline?’ McCartney 3,2,1 is Paul really stretching his wings as a Fabs fan. He breaks down the tunes track by track, isolating the musical details. He makes occasional (but welcome) detours into his solo and Wings years, using archival photos and film footage. Rubin, in his barefoot-Yoda mode, totally understands that his job here is to just listen and say 'Wow.' It’s just three hours of conversation, stretched out over six episodes, but it flies by. This is Paul at his most charming — he’s like the barber in 'Penny Lane,' giving us a tour of every mind he’s had the pleasure to blow...If you’re a Beatles fan, you’ve heard many of these stories before. But there’s always something new in them, just because he’s Paul, so intuitively tuned into music on a restless moment-to-moment level. He singles out 'Here, There, and Everywhere' as his proudest moment as a songwriter — no surprise there. But it’s different when you see him listen to the track, with a grin that’s half cocky yeah-we-did-this confidence and half eerie wonder."
Musicimdb.com

‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ Review: Paul Leads a Hulu Documentary That’s a Musical Commentary Track for the Ages

In almost any other context, starting off a Beatles-related documentary with clips from their legendary 1964 Ed Sullivan Show performance would be a red flag. It’s such an instant, ubiquitous shorthand for the band that setting the stage that way feels like a cheat. Yet, deploying it is one of the first examples that the latest Hulu documentary series “McCartney 3, 2, 1” is having fun with convention and using it for its own purpose.
Entertainment959theriver.com

All The Beatles Secrets Revealed In Hulu’s ‘McCartney 3,2,1’ Documentary

A new documentary that reveals the secrets behind The Beatles has made its way to Hulu. “McCartney 3,2,1” finds Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin sitting down to discuss the behind-the-scenes magic surrounding the legendary group. McCartney reveals their album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” would’ve never been a thing...
AccidentsPosted by
Mashed

The Seasoning Misunderstanding Paul McCartney Says Inspired This Famous Beatles Album

"Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" is one of The Beatles' most iconic albums. Coming off a grueling tour, the quartet's eighth studio album was developed from November 1966 through April 1967 and took more than 400 hours in the studio to finish. However, the time was well worth it. Complete with hits like the title track, "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds," and "With A Little Help From My Friends," it spent 27 weeks at the top of the charts in Britain and 15 weeks at the top of the US Top 200 albums in the United States, according to The Beatles website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy