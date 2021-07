Traveling by train was the highlight of ones life oh so many years ago. I remember as a little boy taking the train to New York. It was an overnight ride, but so fun, and we could get up, move around, get food, sleep and be refreshed for our arrival in "the big city." Today, you could do the same thing on Amtrak, but it would cost more than a flight, and, it would be a lot slower. So, what about high-speed trains?