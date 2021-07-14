Cancel
Parma, OH

Competitive Hudson pickleball player survives two heart attacks at Parma courts

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
PARMA, Ohio -- Apparently, two of the many secrets to becoming a successful pickleball player involve picking not only the right opponents, but also a perfect location. That’s what Hudson resident Bill Regan, 79, discovered after twice suffering heart attacks six months apart -- Nov. 9 and May 26 -- leaving the pickleball court near Ries Ice Rink in Parma, which is located less than two miles from UH Parma Medical Center.

