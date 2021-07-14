Competitive Hudson pickleball player survives two heart attacks at Parma courts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Paul Dolan isn’t asking you to forget the Indians. He’s asking you to give the Cleveland Guardians a chance. “I’m 63 years old, and they’ve been the Indians since I was aware of them, probably at 4 or 5 years old,” said Dolan. “So it will take a long time. But we’re not asking anybody to give up their memories or the history of the franchise that will always be there. And for people my age and older, most of our life is going to be living as an Indian and not as a Guardian (fan).”