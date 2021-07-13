VA study spotlights decline in outpatient antibiotic use
A new study of outpatient antibiotic prescribing within Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities suggests the agency's antibiotic stewardship efforts are having an impact. The study, presented last week at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), found that outpatient antibiotic across the VA system fell by 3.9% a year from 2011 through 2018. The most significant decline was seen in the use of ciprofloxacin.www.cidrap.umn.edu
