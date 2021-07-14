Net New Customers, Lower Distribution Costs: First Wave Of Hotel Chains Connect To Tripadvisor Plus And Benefit From Growing Travel Subscription Service

Cancel
Tripadvisor®, the world’s largest travel guidance platform*, announced today that three hotel groups, with a combined portfolio of close to 500 properties, are among the first hotel chains to connect directly to Tripadvisor Plus, a new annual subscription that offers members endless travel savings, perks and VIP services. Tripadvisor Plus members will get access to special room rates and guest perks, such as welcome gifts, dining and spa credits and late check-out, when booking at selected Barceló, Millennium Hotels and Pestana Hotels worldwide. For the participating hotels, Tripadvisor Plus provides access to new, high-value customers they can remarket to directly, at zero commission.

