Net New Customers, Lower Distribution Costs: First Wave Of Hotel Chains Connect To Tripadvisor Plus And Benefit From Growing Travel Subscription Service

Have you ever wished you had an assistant to research and book the best travel deals for you? From plane tickets to hotel stays, it can take many hours to comb through booking options for the right offer, especially in the new world of fast-disappearing travel deals. Enter travel subscription services, also known as travel clubs, which make it possible to offload that task for a set monthly or annual fee. Such online travel subscriptions have been rising in popularity—with several new services launched in recent weeks—but not all are created equal.