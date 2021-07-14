Cancel
Thief has no school spirit -- damages ‘Mustangs Forever’ sign and steals ‘Class of 2021’ sign: Strongsville Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
On July 6, a Lunn Road resident called police after discovering that someone had stolen a graduation yard sign. A second high school senior sign was damaged. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that while they were out of town, someone damaged a “Mustangs Forever” sign by cutting into it. In addition, a graduation sign featuring the caller’s son’s picture was missing.

