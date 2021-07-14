Longtime Jackson County supervisor remembered for having a heart to serve
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County supervisor who served his community for years is being remembered after passing away unexpectedly this week. Since 2007, Melton Harris has been on the board of supervisors, serving in multiple capacities. Harris died Tuesday at the age of 75 from natural causes, said officials. News of his death on Tuesday quickly spread through South Mississippi, leaving people stunned.www.wlox.com
