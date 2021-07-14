Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, MS

Longtime Jackson County supervisor remembered for having a heart to serve

By Chancelor Winn
WLOX
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County supervisor who served his community for years is being remembered after passing away unexpectedly this week. Since 2007, Melton Harris has been on the board of supervisors, serving in multiple capacities. Harris died Tuesday at the age of 75 from natural causes, said officials. News of his death on Tuesday quickly spread through South Mississippi, leaving people stunned.

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
City
Grenada, MS
Jackson County, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Moss Point, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tougaloo College#Wlox#The Board Of Supervisors#Chevron Refinery#The United States Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
NAACP
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy