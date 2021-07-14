Locanda La Raia Welcomes Again Guests

The historic, revival-style building once known as the bustling headquarters of the iconic Chicago and North Western Railway is soon to become one of the larger-scale hotel developments of late with the creation of the dual-branded Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop (Canopy Chicago) and Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop (HGI Central Loop). The stunning new property is expected to open in late summer. The 117-year-old building, located at 226 W. Jackson, will feature 350 guestrooms and suites between both properties, along with a food and beverage outlets for each - Depot 226 and Garden Central, respectively – both featuring locally-inspired dishes and craft cocktails. In addition, guests of either property will find an on-site fitness center, two unique event spaces, outdoor terrace space shared between both. Developed by Chicago-based Phoenix Development Partners and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality, the project serves as a much-welcomed beacon of hope for the Chicago travel industry.