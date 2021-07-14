Cancel
Lifestyle

Locanda La Raia Welcomes Again Guests

hospitalitynet.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocanda La Raia, a 12-room stylish pastoral retreat located in the Piedmont region of Northern Italy, announces its official reopening for the Spring/Summer 2021 season. Located on the lush 180-hectare La Raia Estate in Italy's verdant Gavi Hills, the expansive property comprises Locanda La Raia, Fondazione La Raia, and the expansive Demeter-certified biodynamic winery and farm. Following the lifting of travel restrictions by the Italian Ministry of Health, the property reopens with new packages and experiences that highlight the best of the estate's picturesque and relaxing facilities, wine experiences, and gardens, hyper-local culinary offerings, and rich cultural heritage.

