In our series "A More Perfect Union," "CBS This Morning" aims to show that what unites us as Americans is far greater than what divides us. Nearly half of U.S. farmers are planning to retire in the next five years, and it's not clear who will replace them. One group in Virginia may have a solution: military members and veterans, who are being trained not only to do the job, but also to help some of the millions of people who don't have easy access to fresh fruits and vegetables.