Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook and Instagram users warned over NEW scam that will hack you in seconds

By Charlotte Edwards
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBtY4_0awRtlxm00

FALSE promises of blue ticks and verifications on social media are seeing people get scammed and hacked in seconds, experts have warned.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and even TikTok users are being warned about the scams that promise to verify your account but actually steal money or personal information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeUne_0awRtlxm00
You should never have to pay for a blue tick Credit: AFP - Getty

According to CNET, one scam claiming to be from a Turkish social media consultant told users: "Your account has been followed for 30 days, and it has been determined that you are eligible to receive the TikTok Blue Badge."

His website then asked for your password, address and phone number to get verification.

The consultant was said to be called Enver Ceylan and TikTok later confirmed to CNET that his verification form was fake.

Lots of scammers are said to be trying to take advantage of the common desire for a blue tick and the status that comes with it.

They may private message you on a social media platform and send you a fake form.

Some even ask for money and try and take extortionate fees.

"You could even lose your account permanently"

According to CNET, Jon Clay, vice president of threat intelligence at Trend Micro, said his company has seen verification scams in around 70 countries.

The publication's investigation also found an Instagram account called marion_digital trying to charge $2,200 for verification and 100,000 followers.

The account later confirmed that it can't guarantee verification.

If you don't obtain verification through the official channels on Instagram and Facebook then you're breaking the rules of the social networks.

You could even lose your account permanently.

To try and stay safe, it's best to be wary of any verification offers that seem too good to be true and don't come from official sources.

Never give away personal details or money to strangers in your direct messages.

How to get verified on Twitter

To get a blue tick, Twitter says your account "must be be authentic, notable, and active".

If you think your account is all three of those things then you can request verification.

First, make sure your profile is up to date and active.

This includes adding a profile picture, cover photo, your name, any relevant website links and a bio.

Then, verify your phone number and email address.

Make sure your tweets are set to public.

Once all this is done, go to our Settings, then click 'Your account' and then you should see a section called 'Verified'.

Here you can click 'Request verification'.

When you start the process you'll be asked 'who you are', which could be a journalist, brand, influencer, activist or more.

Twitter basically wants to know why you account should be considered of interest to the public.

You'll then need to give evidence proving that your account is what you claim it to be.

To get a blue tick on a personal profile you'll need photo ID like a passport.

Twitter's decision can seem a bit subjective at times but if you fail to get a blue tick the first time you can try again in 30 days.

Verification on Facebook requires you to be a celebrity, public figure or person of public interest Credit: AFP or licensors

In other news, Microsoft has released fixes for at least 116 Windows security flaws and users are advised to update immediately.

Nine apps have had to be removed from the Google Play Store after they were caught stealing Facebook passwords.

And, if you have an iPhone that's older than the iPhone X you'll miss out on some of the new iOS 15 features.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
226K+
Followers
24K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Media Consultant#New#False#Tiktok#Cnet#Turkish#Trend Micro#Marion Digital#Settings#The Google Play Store#Tech The Sun Co Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is not acceptable’: TikToker accuses adult influencer of ‘pedophile baiting’ by editing her photos to look like a teen

A TikToker accused an adult social media influencer of pedophile baiting in a viral video. The TikToker alleges the influencer edits her explicit content to make herself appear younger than she really is. The TikTok video, posted by @bekahdayyy on June 21, alleges the user—@cosmickitty143 on Instagram—took it “past the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.
InternetCNET

Facebook can track you across the web. Here's how to stop it

If you haven't been using the privacy feature Facebook introduced last year, now's the time to start. It's called Off-Facebook Activity and it lets you see and control data that apps and websites share with the platform -- and monitor the kind of information third-party apps can access. With the...
Behind Viral VideosBusiness Insider

How much influencers get paid on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

Influencers get paid a number of ways, from sponsorships to ad revenue. How much creators earn depends on factors like following size, engagement, and content category. We spoke with dozens of influencers who shared how much money they'd earned on social media. See more stories on Insider's business page. Influencers...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

9 apps caught stealing Facebook passwords – Delete them now

Android as an operating system is incredibly versatile. Since it is open-source software, it means that a lot of companies can develop apps for billions of users. It is a huge ecosystem that provides apps for almost anything. But just as there are millions of useful applications, some developers try...
Cell PhonesLifehacker

Uninstall These Malicious Android Apps That Stole Facebook Passwords

Researchers from Dr. Web have found nine apps with more than 5.8 million combined downloads that were sneakily stealing user’s Facebook passwords using a genuine Facebook login page. As of writing, Google has banned the developer and removed these nine apps from the Play Store, but if you’ve downloaded any of them, it’s time to change your passwords.
InternetPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

“Trying to Act Human Again”: Mark Zuckerberg Mocked Over July 4th Video

Mark Zuckerberg leaned into his reputation of being something of a singular fellow with rather eccentric and niche pursuits to display his love for America on July 4th. The Facebook billionaire posted a short video to his official Instagram account of himself riding a hydrofoil surfboard while carrying the Stars the Stripes all the to the tune of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg wants to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse' - a virtual world where users can meet up and hang out - all from the comfort of the sofa

Get ready for the metaverse. In a new interview on Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg said that over the next five years, he wants people to think of Facebook not as a social media company, but a 'metaverse' company, akin to a virtual environment where people can work and play for most of their 24 hours without leaving their home.
makeuseof.com

What Is "Vanish Mode" on Facebook Messenger?

We've all sent messages through Facebook that we wish could just be wiped from the face of the earth. And now, that dream is a reality with vanish mode. You can send messages or pictures in Messenger without it coming back to haunt you. But what is vanish mode on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy