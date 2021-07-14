Cancel
Video Games

YouTuber ‘fixes’ Switch Joy-Con drift with a piece of cardboard

videogameschronicle.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA YouTuber claims to have figured out how to solve Joy-Con drift by using a small piece of cardboard. VK’s Channel has a video called ‘How to Fix Your Joy-Con Drift Permanently’, which suggests that pushing down on the plastic around the stick on the left Joy-Con immediately stops the stick from drifting.

www.videogameschronicle.com

Comments / 0

