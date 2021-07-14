Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Unravelling the mystery of falcons' 'zig-zag' migrations: Birds fly longer routes as they travel between the Canary Islands and Madagascar to make use of strong tailwinds, study reveals

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

The mystery of why Eleonora's falcons migrate longer routes in a complex 'zig-zag' pattern has long baffled scientists.

But they are now a step closer to unravelling the answer after discovering the birds do it not only to benefit from stronger tailwinds but also to make detours for food and to avoid the hinderance of tropical rainforests.

This is because the heat and rain can impact soaring and flapping flight when the falcons fly over them.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTha4_0awRswJu00
Migration: Eleonora's falcons fly in a 'zig-zag' pattern and take detours when migrating from Madagascar to the Canary Islands rather than taking the shortest, more direct route (pictured)

WHY DO ELEONORA'S FALCONS MIGRATE IN A 'ZIG-ZAG' PATTERN?

There are several reasons why Eleonora's falcons migrate from the Canary Islands to Madagascar in a complex 'zig-zag' pattern.

The most direct route would see them covering about 4,900 miles (8,000km), but in the autumn they travel 5,500 miles (9,000km) on average and in the spring more than 6,800 miles (11,000km).

One of the main reasons they don't fly direct is to take advantage of strong tailwinds and to ensure they have as little headwind as possible, a study by the University of Amsterdam found.

However, they also make detours for food and to avoid certain landscapes, such as the tropical rainforest of the Congo Basin in the autumn and over the Sahara in the spring.

This is because the heat can hinder the birds' soaring capabilities, while the rain above the Congo Basin impacts on their flapping flight, researchers said.

However, the question still remains as to how the falcons manage to find and navigate these complex routes.

Researchers wanted to know why the birds do not take the shortest route to reach their winter homes in Madagascar from their breeding grounds in the Canary Islands, as well as vice versa.

If the falcons flew direct, they would have to cover about 4,900 miles (8,000km).

However, the study by the University of Amsterdam and Spain's Doñana Biological Station found the birds actually travel more than 5,500 miles (9,000km) on average in the autumn and more than 6,800 miles (11,000km) in the spring.

They also spend six days more on stopovers in the spring than in the autumn.

The study combined data from GPS trackers fitted to the falcons with global weather models and satellite imagery to discover how Africa's seasonal winds and diverse landscape shape the migration of Eleonora's falcons.

'It is striking that the number of flight hours travelled in spring and autumn are the same, even though the spring routes are considerably longer,' said lead author Wouter Vansteelant, of the University of Amsterdam.

'There was a simple explanation for this when we linked it to wind data: the birds benefit from a stronger tailwind in the spring.'

To see how much the zig-zagging behaviour helped the falcons maximise tailwinds across different landscapes, Vansteelant and his colleagues compared the birds' tailwinds at various points along the route of their chosen migratory path with the tailwinds they could have received on the shortest possible route.

'It turned out that the falcons zig-zagged in both spring and autumn to get as much tailwind as possible – or as little headwind as possible – during the terrifying crossings of the Sahara desert and the Indian Ocean,' Vansteelant said.

'That's a common and well-known strategy among migratory birds.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13b80Q_0awRswJu00
If the falcons flew direct, they would have to cover about 4,900 miles (8,000km). However, the birds actually travel 5,500 miles on average in the autumn and 6,800 miles in the spring

The researchers also saw that the falcons made direct eastward or westward flights over the Sahel-Sudan zone in both seasons, giving them less tailwind than they could have found on a shorter route.

However, the wind is relatively weak in this region, and these east or west detours allowed the falcons to drastically reduce the flight distance over the tropical rainforest of the Congo Basin in the autumn and over the Sahara in the spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncq0z_0awRswJu00
Complex: The mystery of why Eleonora's falcons migrate longer routes in a 'zig-zag' pattern has long baffled scientists. They fitted the birds with GPS trackers (pictured) in a bid to learn more about their behaviour

This is because the heat can hinder the birds' soaring capabilities, while the rain above the Congo Basin impacts on their flapping flight, researchers said.

'Birds migrate via detours more frequently than they fly direct routes,' said Vansteelant.

'It is likely that many more species of migratory birds respond to wind conditions in a similarly flexible way.

'When faced with strong headwinds, birds are better off drifting away from the shortest route until they can get back on track through weaker or more supportive wind fields.

'When the wind is weak or favourable, on the other hand, birds can also take detours for other reasons, such as to circumvent barriers or to visit quality feeding areas.'

Despite the discovery, the question still remains as to how the falcons manage to find and navigate these complex routes.

Vansteelant said: 'We have now been able to follow a number of falcons for up to four consecutive years.

'Based on that data, we will be able to find out how consistent they are in their individual route choices and timing, and to what extent they improve their migratory performance through experience.'

The study has been published in the journal Movement Ecology.

WHY DO MIGRATING BIRDS FLY IN A V-FORMATION?

Birds fly in a v-formation to help them fly more efficiently, staying aloft while expending as little energy as possible.

Scientists learned the aviation secrets of migrating birds after attaching tiny logging devices to a flock of 14 northern bald ibises that not only tracked their position and speed by satellite but measured every flap of their wings.

The 14 birds used in the study were hand-reared at Vienna Zoo in Austria by the Waldrappteam, an Austrian conservation group that is re-introducing northern bald ibeses to Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7F0Y_0awRswJu00
Birds fly in a v-formation to help them fly more efficiently, staying aloft while expending as little energy as possible (stock image)

The birds were studied as they flew alongside a microlight on their migration route from Austria to their winter home in Tuscany, Italy.

Lead researcher Dr Steve Portugal, from the Royal Veterinary College, University of London, said: 'The distinctive V-formation of bird flocks has long intrigued researchers and continues to attract both scientific and popular attention, however a definitive account of the aerodynamic implications of these formations has remained elusive until now.

'The intricate mechanisms involved in V-formation flight indicate remarkable awareness and ability of birds to respond to the wingpath of nearby flock-mates. Birds in V-formation seem to have developed complex phasing strategies to cope with the dynamic wakes produced by flapping wings.'

When flying in a V formation, the birds' wing flaps were approximately 'in-phase', meaning all the wing tips followed roughly the same path, the scientists found.

This helped each bird capture extra lift from the upwash of its neighbour in front.

Occasional shifts of position within the formation meant that at times birds flew directly one behind the other.

When this happened, the birds altered their wing beats to an out-of-phase pattern to avoid being caught by downwash.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

211K+
Followers
80K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrating Birds#Migratory Birds#Fly#Falcons#Do Ana Biological Station#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Country
Spain
News Break
Travel
News Break
Pets
Related
Scienceinews.co.uk

A new species of ancient human has been discovered – known as Dragon Man

A new species of ancient human discovered in China may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative and potentially reshape the understanding of human evolution, according to a new study. Dubbed Homo longi or “Dragon Man”, the species was identified from a 146,000-year-old skull fossil of a 50-year-old man, known as...
Photographymymodernmet.com

Photographer Captures the Hauntingly Beautiful Dragon’s Blood Trees of Socotra

Landscape photographers are often explorers—lugging their gear to the far corners of the Earth, braving the elements for the perfect shot. Award-winning Russian photographer Daniel Kordan has been exploring since his childhood days in a lake region outside of Moscow. Today, he uses his experience in mountain climbing and a deep-seated love of nature to capture stunning landscapes from the Yukon to Kenya. His quest for images brought him to create a series of the Dragon's Blood Trees on the remote island of Socotra.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

This Rare Finger-Like Fungus Is Hanging on For Its Life on a Small Australian Island

An exceptionally rare and critically endangered fungus, known as the tea-tree fingers, is rapidly losing its grip on the Australian mainland. Just off the coast, however, its finger-like tendrils are still clinging to life. On French Island, several kilometers from the Mornington Peninsula in the country's southeast, scientists and volunteers have now discovered the largest refuge of tea-tree fingers (Hypocreopsis amplectens) to date. Surrounded on all sides by water, this small slice of protected bush – once the hunting ground of the Boonwurrung people – is home to what could be over one hundred fruiting bodies, more than every known individual fungus on...
Sciencehypebeast.com

National Geographic Details New Evidence on Missing Ancient Continent Submerged Beneath New Zealand

National Geographic has just published a new article that takes a closer look at the mysterious eighth continent Zealandia, or Te Riu-a-Māui. The idea of the eighth landmass presented itself as early as the mid-’90s, where Zealandia, a continent almost the size of Australia is submerged with New Zealand its only part to exist above sea level. “Continents are sort of like icebergs,” says study author Keith Klepeis, a structural geologist at the University of Vermont. “What you see at the surface is not really the full extent of the beast.”
Animalstheiet.org

Poorly designed power lines killing globally threatened birds of prey

Dangerous power lines are electrocuting globally threatened vultures and eagles along their important migratory flyways, according to the RSPB. Ongoing developments to improve universal access to electricity, while necessary, are unfortunately also undermining conservation work to protect endangered birds of prey and potentially causing population declines in Europe. The widespread...
AstronomyThe Independent

The ISS is seen transiting the Moon from the Canary Islands

The International Space Station was seen from the Canary Islands on Friday night, transiting in front of the moon. The ISS orbits Earth at 7,66 kilometres per second resulting in the shuttle briefly projecting its silhouette on the moon for around 1 second. The footage was shot from a crag...
Animalsdwell.com

A Tiny Cabin for Migrating Birds Rises in Switzerland

The Bird Island House extends a warm, cozy perch to flocks on long-haul flights. On Lac Léman in Préverenges, Switzerland, sits a newly completed cabin known as La Maison de l'Île aux Oiseaux—or the Bird Island House. The Lausanne ornithology club asked Swiss firm Localarchitecture to craft the structure as a rest stop for birds that fly from Africa to the arctic tundra in the summer.
AnimalsMic

Heat waves are killing baby birds by forcing them to flee their nests before they can fly

In the early 1900s, coal miners would bring canaries with them into the mines to serve as warning signals: If the tiny birds perished, it was an indicator that toxic gases like carbon monoxide were leaking in the tunnels. A century later, we have a new bird-based harbinger of danger. According to a report from The Washington Post, birds of prey in the Pacific Northwest are fleeing their nests before they are fully capable of flying, all in an effort to escape that devastating heat that has been pounding the region for weeks.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Millions of flying ants picked up on radar and could swarm Wembley during Euro 2020 final

Millions of flying ants have been detected over London and southeast England ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. The match between England and Italy may just take place during a breeding frenzy for the airborne insects. Mating can take place any time conditions are right from June to September, but the flying ants tend to take to the skies all at once.It is a little understood phenomenon, but researchers say the weather is a major factor.The Met Office released a radar image that appeared to show a very soggy day down south, contrary to what was forecast.But the...
AnimalsWired UK

Rats took over this Pacific island. Now drones are leading the fightback

When the people who would become the first Polynesian islanders ventured out into the remote Pacific some 3,000 years ago, they took three main animals with them; pigs, chickens, and dogs. Expanding their territory over the next few thousand years, from New Zealand north to Hawaii and east to Easter Islands, the Polynesians flourished.
PhotographyThe Weather Channel

How One Photographer Captured a Volcano Eruption Under the Northern Lights

Photographer Chris Mathews shot a once-in-a-lifetime image earlier this year. Mathews was able to capture the aurora borealis in all its colorful glory over the erupting Geldingadalur volcano in Iceland. In an email interview, the photographer told weather.com how he captured the viral image, which the UN's World Meteorological Organization...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrors from the deep: Russian fisherman shows off alien-looking sea creatures caught by his trawler which look like the stuff of nightmares

A Russian fisherman has revealed his latest collection of alien-like sea creatures that he dragged from the depths of the ocean. Roman Fedortsov, 39, scours for cod, haddock and mackerel on commercial trawlers and sometimes fishes up to thousand metres below the surface (3,300 feet). In doing so, the Murmansk-based fisherman reels in a variety of bizarre-looking sea creatures.
Traveld23.com

A True-Life Jungle Cruise with National Geographic: The Congo River

In celebration of the “gnu” excitement coming to the Jungle Cruise attractions at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom this summer, along with the Disney’s Jungle Cruise film, in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access on July 30, D23 is teaming up with the National Geographic Image Collection to explore some of the real-life rivers that have inspired Adventureland over the years! If you missed our first adventure on the Mekong River, be sure to check it out here!
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Mysterious Bird Disease is Killing Many

In Ohio on May 24, wildlife rehabilitator Jim Tinnell found a sick blue jay. Something didn’t feel right because, as the seasoned avian rehabilitator told The New York Times, “Blue jays just don’t come into rehab that often.”. After that first bird, more and more sick birds kept arriving into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy