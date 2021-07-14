Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Why is Ginger Zee not on Good Morning America?

By Jennifer Robacak
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5ghF_0awRsuYS00

IT'S all eyes on Ginger Zee from Good Morning America.

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Ginger shared some exciting news about her GMA career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbAse_0awRsuYS00
Ginger Zee works for Good Morning America Credit: GC Images

Why is Ginger Zee not on Good Morning America?

On Tuesday Ginger revealed on Instagram that she would be returning to the New York City studios for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to work remotely.

"Having trouble falling asleep. Feels like the night before the first day of school. Because... I'll be back in the GMA studios tomorrow for the first time in almost a year and a half," she wrote to fans.

Following her return, Ginger blew up social media and posted a TikTok video from her dressing room.

"We are back baby! Thanks to the magic makers for getting me right first day back in studio," Ginger said.

After ABC switched to remote working her and her family spent time in Michigan and then flew to Florida to report on Tropical Storm Elsa.

Who is Ginger Zee?

Ginger Renee Colonomos, known professional as Ginger Zee, is the chief meteorologist for ABC News.

Born January 13, 1981, Ginger is 40-years-old and is a graduate of Valparaiso University.

Ginger, 40, became Chief Meteorologist for GMA back in December 2013 after Sam Champion took a job at the Weather Channel.

Throughout her career she has also published multiple books, including Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I Am One, A Little Closer to Home: How I Found The Calm After The Storm, and the children's book Zee Grows A Tree.

Ginger is also an avid runner who suffered an Achilles injury back in December 2020.

But after six months, she returned back to her normal routine.

"It's been 6 months of physical therapy & alternate workouts, a month of building back endurance but I AM BACK!" she captioned a photo on Instagram.

"On this #GlobalRunningDay I am smiling ear to ear with gratitude that I have the privilege of being able to run."

Back in September 2020, she opened up to fans about her mental health struggles during National Suicide Prevention Week and revealed that she herself had attempted suicide twice early in her career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxFYf_0awRsuYS00
Ginger Zee has two children with her husband Credit: Instagram

Is Ginger Zee married?

Since 2014, Ginger has been married to Ben Aaron.

Ben, 39, is a NYC based media personality who formerly worked for NBCUniversal's LXTV and WNBC's New York Live.

The couple have two children together, Adrian Benjamin, 5, and Miles Macklin, 3.

Back in September 2020, Miles crashed his mothers at-home live broadcast.

After freaking out and apologizing to fans, Ginger found humor in the situation looking back.

"[In] hindsight, I should have pretended it was a breaking news bulletin 😂😂😂 That would have been perfect ❤️,” she wrote.

What is Ginger Zee's net worth?

Being the Chief Meteorologist comes with a pretty paycheck too.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ginger has an estimated net worth of $3million. With her annual salary of $500,000, the majority of her net worth comes from her career with ABC along with her books.

Prior to her NYC-based job, she worked throughout the Midwest including places like, Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana.

In 2016, she also competed on Dancing With The Stars and finished in third place.

Comments / 20

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
226K+
Followers
24K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger Zee
Person
Ben Aaron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Morning America#Attempted Suicide#Suicide Prevention#Gma#Tiktok#Abc News#Valparaiso University#The Weather Channel#Lxtv#Wnbc#Celebrity Net Worth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Rockland County, NYHello Magazine

Ginger Zee's pool at her beautiful home is to die for

Ginger Zee is warming up for a wonderful summer - and if her pool is anything to go by it's going to be positively dreamy. The Good Morning America star shared a snapshot from her beautiful home to celebrate the warmer weather and it looked incredible. Ginger posted the photo...
ScienceHello Magazine

Ginger Zee posts unexpected beach photo after being viciously trolled

Ginger Zee wasn't letting one person's cruel comments get her down and continued to delight her social media followers with a beach photo after being trolled on Twitter. The much-loved GMA meteorologist became the victim of an online attack on Thursday when someone branded her a "weather girl who looks good in a skirt".
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee's dramatic new appearance causes a stir

Ginger Zee sported a very different look on Wednesday that proved to be a huge hit with her followers. Fresh from her return to the Good Morning America studios, Ginger changed from her usual chic attire to some heavy-duty protective gear including a netted full-face covering. "This is called preserving...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Where is Ginger Zee from GMA today?

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee has endured a work-from-home situation like millions of others due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as her co-stars slowly returned to the studio the meteorologist stayed away. It was only this week that the mother-of-two made a triumphant career step and shimmied back to set...
ScienceHello Magazine

Ginger Zee is radiant as she shares very happy news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee had a pep in her step on Tuesday when she was finally able to deliver the news she's been waiting for. The meteorologist was over the moon to be back in the GMA studios for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck - and her comeback outfit was perfection!
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Ginger Zee and husband tease something magical in the best way

As if Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron, don't have enough on their plate, the much-loved parents-of-two want to add more fun to their lives. The GMA meteorologist and TV personality had fans jumping for joy with their interaction on social media as they teased something magical. Ben took...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee stuns in beachfront shot as she continues crusade against trolls

Ginger Zee is fighting the storm in more ways than one, braving the elements on land while braving the trolls on social media. Good Morning America's chief meteorologist was attacked by trolls over the past few days on social media who called her a "weather girl who looks good in a skirt" and tried to state that she wasn't a scientist or capable of doing her job.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Ginger Zee Slams Troll After 'Weather Girl' Insult

Good Morning America's chief meteorologist Ginger Zee is not one to shy away from clapping back and calling out the internet trolls. Recently, after one anonymous Twitter user referred to her as someone who simply makes millions to read from cue cards, she was quick to clap back. However, this isn't anything new for Zee, in fact, she's done this a number of times in the past following haters who have accused her of being nothing more than just a pretty face on television, and every time, her fans are thrilled to see her standing up for herself.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Morgan Wallen Addresses N-Word Incident on ‘Good Morning America’

Months after country singer Morgan Wallen was exiled from the music world over footage of him drunkenly using the “n-word” with friends, the embattled hit maker has broken his silence. Making his first public appearance since the incident with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, Wallen opened up about everything from...
Morristown, NJmorristowngreen.com

Video: Good Morning America has the goods on Morristown’s Just Jersey Goods

If you’ve read this far… you clearly value your local news. Now we need your help to keep producing the local coverage you depend on! More people are reading Morristown Green than ever. But costs keep rising. Reporting the news takes time, money and hard work. We do it because we, like you, believe an informed citizenry is vital to a healthy community.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

’Jeopardy!’: Here’s the 3 Worst Performing Guest Hosts So Far Following Savannah Guthrie’s Stint

Later tonight (6/25), Jeopardy! guest host Savannah Guthrie is making her final appearance on the game show, so here’s the ratings for all interim hosts until now. On Friday night, the interim host finishes up her two-week stint on the game show. Ever since longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in November from pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy! has used a rotating cast of celebrity guest hosts. Some have been great and others have been lackluster, but everyone seems to have their own personal favorite.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'GMA' Fans Are So Happy for Robin Roberts After Seeing Her Big News on Instagram

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts has something exciting up her sleeve — and fans are super pumped for it. This week, the 60-year-old ABC News journalist shared the trailer for her upcoming Disney+ show Turning the Tables on her Instagram page. Premiering on July 28, the roundtable series will feature Robin hosting intimate talks about a multitude of topics with "groups of incredible women" every episode.

Comments / 20

Community Policy