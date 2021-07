British high streets have taken a battering over the past decade – first from online retail, then from the pandemic, and now from a combination of the two. What remains of the sector is being picked over by the investor of last resort: private equity. Morrisons is the latest acquisition target, the subject of a bidding war between three private equity firms. The sale may turn out to be only a temporary reprieve. Digging into the balance sheet of these investments exposes looming risks and hidden costs.