Ruby Tuesday moves Libby’s BBQ from delivery-only to in-store menu

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 10 days ago
Fans of Libby’s BBQ from Ruby Tuesday previously could only get it for delivery. Now, through September, the restaurant has added the in-house creation to the menu for dining in, delivery and takeout. Libby’s BBQ entrees start at $9.99. The options include smoked beef brisket and pulled pork, available as...

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
