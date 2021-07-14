Americans Overwhelmingly Want Athletes To Respect The Flag At International Competitions

The I-hate-America craze started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has spread like cancer throughout sports, with the phenomenon rearing its ugly head in the recent pouty, juvenile protest of Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry.

But a new poll suggests that Americans overwhelmingly want U.S. athletes to show proper respect for their flag and their country when competing on the international stage.

The poll, by the news website Issues & Insights and Tipp Insights, found that 79 percent of Americans it is important “for professional athletes to publicly respect the American flag on the international level.” Among them, 60 percent characterized it as “very important.”

Only 16 percent said it was not important.

“This sentiment was true across the board, with majorities saying it was important for athletes to show respect for the flag at international events,” the pollsters noted.

For example, 93 percent of Republicans and an equal amount of conservatives agreed with that statement. But so did 60 percent of liberals – which was the least support among parties or ideologies – and 72 percent of Democrats.

But the pollsters also reported that 61 percent of Black Americans and 69 percent of Hispanic Americans agreed that it is vital “for professional athletes to publicly respect the American flag on the international level.”

In commenting on its poll, I&I noted that the International Olympic Committee has banned political protests at the games.

“But,” I&I added, “the U.S. committee already allows U.S. athletes to protest at Team USA trials.”

“Either way, should athletes disrespect the American flag, they are likely to be the only ones from any country in the world who use the international Olympics to attack the nation that sent them there.”

And that would be a travesty that could only be made in America.

