THE BUZZ — NEWSOM’S CRIME PROBLEM: Gov. Gavin Newsom is walking a careful line on law and order. A surge in violent crime and viral videos of brazen retail theft are putting pressure on Newsom and big-city mayors. While documented lawbreaking remains below its historic peaks, the trajectory has fueled anxiety and anger among Californians, and it has given fodder to conservatives who argue Democrats and progressive prosecutors have undermined public safety by steadily diminishing criminal penalties. National Republicans, the California Republican Party, legislative leaders and Newsom’s recall opponents have hammered that theme.