Work on Beijing’s new Type 003 aircraft carrier is proceeding apace, but the composition of its air wing appears to be a work in progress. During 2020 a massive naval vessel started coming together in Jiangnan Shipyard near Shanghai. Large pre-fabricated sections, impossible to hide from satellites, had already been spotted, prompting considerable interest among naval commentators. The long-heralded vessel, set to be the largest warship China has ever operated, is among the world’s most intriguing naval developments.