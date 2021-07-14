Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Growing your own vegetables for Christmas? You’d better start now

By Independent TV
The Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServing up Christmas dinner will have a tastier element to it if you’ve grown a lot of what goes on the plate. While it’s too late for growing your own brussels sprouts (it may be a relief to some to hear they need to be sowed much earlier in the year), other accompaniments including carrots, parsnips and potatoes, as well as herbs such as sage – an essential for a tasty stuffing – and thyme, can all be started off now to create your home-grown Christmas dinner.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Christmas Time#Christmas Dinner#Weeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningBangor Daily News

What to do when your garden vegetables start sprouting flowers

If you’ve ever walked out to your garden and found tall stalks and flowers where just a day earlier there had been rows of ripe vegetables, you know the disappointment that comes when plants bolt. Bolting — or going to seed — is a natural part of the growing process...
Gardeningpurewow.com

What to Plant in the Fall for the Lushest Garden You’ve Ever Seen

Your summer garden may be at the height of its beauty right now, but there’s still tons of time to add plants that will extend gardening season well into fall. In fact, many flowers and edibles don’t really start to shine until autumn’s sunny days and cooler nights arrive. Annual and perennial flowers and many vegetables will keep producing all the way until a hard freeze. Just make sure when planting perennials, which return for many years, that they can survive winters in your USDA Hardiness zone (find your zone here). Also, most perennials need to be planted at least a month before the ground freezes in your area; if you’re not sure when that is, your local university coop extension service can offer some guidance.
Recipestasty.co

25 Easy Japanese Dessert Recipes You Can Make At Home

Japanese desserts are classic, versatile, and contain some of the most universally accessible recipes out there. (In fact, you may have already tried your hand at a few of these!) They're typically not overly sweet — at least compared to some traditional American desserts — and many of them are...
RecipesPosted by
GreenMatters

Easy Summer Corn Recipes to Make For Every BBQ

While we're total suckers for days at the beach and nights spent around campfires, one of our favorite summertime activities is stopping by a farmers market or roadside farm stand, and picking up fresh summer corn. And although throwing it on the grill and eating it plain is undeniably delicious, there are so many ways to enjoy the seasonal delicacy — so with that in mind, are a few of our favorite summer corn recipes.
Recipesalmanac.com

The Many Ways to Use Corn: Food, Medicine, and Crafts

Hurrah! It’s corn-on-the-cob season across the nation, and I grew a few rows of corn this year. Corn is great for eating but also has so many other uses including medicinal. Discover the how to use the entire corn including the kernals, husks, silks, and cob to make delicious recipes in the kitchen, natural remedies to heal, fun crafts, and more!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Roasted Vegetable Panzanella Recipe

We've all been there — having and about-to-go-bad vegetables hanging out in the kitchen and wondering, "What can I do with all of this food?" Recipe developer Kristen Carli to the rescue! She has an easy, healthy idea for dinner tonight that utilizes produce you don't want to waste and a baguette you'd otherwise throw out. The recipe is called roasted vegetable panzanella.
GardeningPosted by
Popular Science

Why and how to grow your own moss garden

Growing plants can seem intimidating, but we believe anyone can create a thriving home conservatory of any size. We’re here to help nurture your skills and help make that happen, so please feel free to send any plant-related questions of your own to ask@popsci.com with “Plants” in the subject line.
Lifestylehngnews.com

Seven fruit and vegetables to help you stay hydrated this summer

When summer heat and humidity are high, it is important to stay hydrated. Did you know that what you eat can help you stay hydrated? Typically 80% of our water needs are met through water and other beverages. But foods high in water content can help us stay hydrated and are great additions to summertime meals. Usually celery comes to mind when we think foods that have lots of water in them. But many more fruits and vegetables top the list of foods high in water content. Try to eat ate least five servings of vegetables and two or more servings of fruits per day to help stay hydrated. Here are seven great choices (besides celery) to help you beat the heat and also provide a nutrition boost to your summer meals.
Posted by
Keara Lou

Try These Two Campbell's Recipes If You Can't Get Your Child To Eat Vegetables!

One of the best cookbooks for beginner cooks and college studentsPhoto by Keara Lou. As the pandemic starts (hopefully) winding down, it's time to get back into the world again. Some of us feel we need to improve our bodies and lose some weight; if that's not you, awesome! If you're someone who struggles to lose weight or is trying to get your kids to eat more vegetables, come on over!
GardeningTree Hugger

Ways to Grow Your Own Plant Supports Instead of Buying Them

Many new gardeners think it is necessary to buy new items for their gardens, when in fact, careful design and the right plant choices can mean that your garden can actually provide the things you need. One common example of something that people buy when they could grow them in their own garden is plant supports.
GardeningWGNtv.com

Tips for starting your own garden

Gary Pilarchik is a gardening expert whose new book is called “The Modern Homestead Garden: Growing Self-Sufficiency in Any Size Backyard.”. He’s had gardens for over 25 years and enjoys teaching people how to grow their own food. He shared some tips for first-time gardeners.
GardeningSeattle Times

How to grow your own backyard berries in containers

NOTHING SAYS SUMMER like a bowlful of juicy berries. Likewise, nothing says fragile like a fully ripe strawberry or a precious pint of raspberries from the grocery store or farmers market. Which is why many of us think berries are worth the precious ground they occupy all year for a few fleeting weeks of a delicious harvest.
GardeningMercury News

Tips for growing your own cool, refreshing cucumbers

Add a cool, refreshing twist to your meals, beverages, appetizers and snacks with cucumbers. These popular vegetables are grown worldwide, adding anti-inflammatory vitamin K, vitamins C, B-5 and more to your meals. Take it a step further by using your own fresh-from-the-garden cucumbers. Grow cucumbers sprawled on the ground or...
GardeningLifehacker

Grow Your Own Sprouts in a Mason Jar

Sprouts are versatile little plants you can add to bread, salads, and sandwiches; they offer a range of tastes from subtle to even spicy; and they can keep your glucose levels low. They can be an acquired texture in a meal (with some being stringy or crunchy) but the wide variety of sprouts allows you to be selective. And once you have selected, you can actually grow them easily in your own kitchen—all you need is a jar and some cheesecloth.
Home & GardenMindBodyGreen

This Fruit Is Shockingly Easy To Start Growing In Your Kitchen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Blueberries are a summertime staple, and for good reason. The tasty little berries are packed with antioxidants, polyphenols, fiber, and phytonutrients that can help out with brain and gut health. And did you know you can grow your own blueberry bush right in your home? Here's how.
Coldwater, MIHillsdale Daily News

Summer vegetables are the start of amazing soups

Laura from Coldwater says her Zucchini & Sausage Soup is extra special when made with her fresh garden vegetables. Ron from Jennings sent in his delicious recipe for Chilled Beet Soup. It is perfect for supper on a hot summer day. Joann from Hastings makes her Asparagus Soup summer and winter. Here are their recipes to start using that garden produce:
RecipesPark Rapids Enterprise

NORTHWOODS COOKS: Simple, no-cook meals for hot, summer days

With summer in full swing, this selection of meal ideas from “30 No-Cook Summer Meals” on allrecipes.com won’t heat up the kitchen. In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, garlic powder, basil, oregano, black pepper, and sugar. Add cooked pasta, mushrooms, tomatoes, red peppers, feta cheese, green onions, olives, and pepperoni. Toss until evenly coated. Cover and chill 2 hours or overnight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy