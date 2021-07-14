Growing your own vegetables for Christmas? You’d better start now
Serving up Christmas dinner will have a tastier element to it if you’ve grown a lot of what goes on the plate. While it’s too late for growing your own brussels sprouts (it may be a relief to some to hear they need to be sowed much earlier in the year), other accompaniments including carrots, parsnips and potatoes, as well as herbs such as sage – an essential for a tasty stuffing – and thyme, can all be started off now to create your home-grown Christmas dinner.www.independent.co.uk
