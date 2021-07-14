Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon has acquired Facebook's satellite internet team

By S. Dent
Engadget
 10 days ago

The race to develop satellite internet includes some pretty big players like SpaceX, Amazon, Softbank and Facebook. However, Facebook has now essentially thrown in the towel in that business, selling its internet satellite team to Amazon, The Information has reported. For Amazon, it's a significant step in its effort to develop its Project Kuiper satellite network and catch up with SpaceX's Starlink broadband constellation.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Speed Internet#Softbank#Information#Faa#United Launch Alliance#Atlas#Project Kuiper#Linkedin#Pointview Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
SlashGear

FAA opens Houston office to keep an eye on SpaceX and Blue Origin

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration opened a new office in Houston that is designed to help the agency monitor nearby private space companies, including SpaceX and Blue Origin. The facility will help the agency monitor activities conducted by private space companies in and near Texas, the FAA explained, joining the new tracking system it announced last month.
TechnologyThe Next Web

PSA: Amazon, PSN, Airbnb, and half the internet is down

The websites of some of the world’s biggest banks, airlines, and gaming services are down following a massive outage. Amazon, Airbnb, and UPS are among countless sites that have gone offline for many users. Gamers have been hit particularly hard. Users of the PlayStation Network, Steam, and Fortnite have all...
TV ShowsKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Woman sends internet on nostalgic trip with $50 Facebook market find

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – A nostalgic find from Facebook marketplace got thousands to sit down and think, think, think about one of their favorite childhood TV shows. There is a red chair that almost every child of the ’90s will recognize at a glance, and once it’s spotted, they may belt out an overly enthusiastic song about getting mail.
Internettalesbuzz.com

Sweeping internet outage hits Google, Fidelity, Amazon

A sweeping internet outage briefly took down several major websites on Thursday, including Google, Amazon, Fidelity, Costco, Delta Air Lines, British Airways, Capital One and Vanguard. Many of the sites were loading slowly or showing “DNS failure” messages, but by 1 p.m. ET, most of the affected sites had restored...
InternetPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Widespread internet outage hobbled Amazon, UPS and more

(Bloomberg) — Thousands of internet users reported widespread issues with prominent websites this morning, including Amazon, Home Depot, Airbnb and United Parcel Service, according to Downdetector.com, which monitors web outages. The S&P 500 briefly extended losses on news that multiple websites were inaccessible to some users. More. Akamai Technologies Inc.,...
Mukilteo, WAmukilteobeacon.com

Update: The invasion of Amazon's robots has begun

Some Mukilteo residents have reported sightings of Amazon's new Scout delivery system in their neighborhood. In a post on Amazon's website, vice president of Amazon Scout Sean Scott described Scout as a fully electric delivery system designed to safely get packages to customers using autonomous delivery devices. The devices are...
GardeningHuffingtonPost

Gardening Group Has A 'Hoe' Lotta Problems With Facebook's Algorithms

Moderating a Facebook gardening group in western New York is not without challenges. There are complaints of wooly bugs, inclement weather and the novice members who insist on using dish detergent on their plants. And then there’s the word “hoe.”. Facebook’s algorithms sometimes flag this particular word as “violating community...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Viral TikTok Has The Internet Questioning Canada's Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is one of America's favorite snack items and sandwich spreads. According to the National Peanut Board, peanuts are the most consumed nut by Americans (which is especially impressive when you consider that peanuts aren't really nuts). Whether we eat them from the shell or spread them on our toast, we eat huge quantities. The total amount of peanut butter eaten in the United States in a year can supposedly coat the entire floor of the Grand Canyon. The National Peanut Board also reports that a typical adult has peanut butter and jelly three times a month.
Computersemory.edu

Emory team makes finals in Amazon’s Alexa Prize for artificial intelligence

A team of six Emory computer science students made it to the final round for Amazon’s Alexa Prize Socialbot Grand Challenge, a global competition among universities to create a chatbot that advances the field of artificial intelligence. The winner of the 2021 Alexa Prize will be announced in mid-August. At stake is a $500,000 first prize. In addition, $1 million in research funds will be awarded to the winning team if it meets the “grand challenge” criteria, including the ability of its chatbot to engage the judges in conversation for at least 20 minutes.
Technologycryptocoingossip.com

Pontem and Pinknode Team Up to Bridge Polkadot and Facebook’s Diem

Pontem, an experimental blockchain network for Facebook-backed cryptocurrency Diem, has teamed up with Polkadot-based node infrastructure provider Pinknode to “provide crucial infrastructure for Web 3.0 purposes.”. Per the announcement shared with Decrypt today, the partnership aims to create a “testing ground” where third-party developers will be able to try out...
Businessthefastmode.com

The Next Mainstream 5G Players: Cable and Satellite Internet/TV Companies Featured

The communications market has historically been dominated by large telco operators, who paved the way of the infrastructure by supplying the communication medium. Participation in this market required both extensive capital investment and highly verticalized domain expertise which all translate to a highly defensible entry barrier. By no surprise, the much-anticipated 5G roll-out has been evangelized by the very same consolidated group.
InternetEngadget

Facebook’s BlenderBot chat AI no longer has the mental capacity of a goldfish

Last April, Facebook’s AI research lab (FAIR) announced and released as open source its BlenderBot social chat app. While the neophyte AI immediately proved far less prone to racist outbursts than previous attempts, BlenderBot was not without its shortcomings. For one, the system had the recollection capacity of a goldfish — any subject or data point the AI wasn’t initially trained simply didn’t exist in its online reality, as evidenced by the OG BB’s continued insistence that Tom Brady still plays for the New England Patriots. For another, due to its limited knowledge of current events, the system had a strong tendency to hallucinate knowledge, like a digital Dunning-Kruger effect. But the advancements BlenderBot 2.0 displays, which FAIR debuted on Friday, should make the AI far more sociable, knowledgeable, and capable.
Internetprotocol.com

Facebook's billion-dollar bet: Creators are the future of the internet

Good morning! This Thursday, Facebook is doing what it does best, Netflix's pushing into gaming, Russian hackers spammed people on LinkedIn, and "5G" is now an official word in the dictionary. The Big Story. Facebook shows creators the money. You know what's cool? A billion dollars. That's how much Mark...
BusinessCNBC

There's a gold rush to acquire successful Amazon sellers

Acquco, one of the many start-ups that's acquiring Amazon sellers, started a referral program this week at the Prosper Show to give away $10 million worth of Model Ys. The company is competing with heavily-funded start-ups like Thrasio, Branded, Perch and Heyday in the emerging market for Amazon seller aggregators.
InternetEngadget

Facebook Pay buttons are coming to online stores in August

Almost two years down the line, Facebook is taking a big step to expand its payments platform. The company has announced plans to break out Facebook Pay from its own ecosystem to facilitate transactions across the web. Starting in August, US-based customers will be able to make purchases from Shopify-powered businesses using the payment method. When you visit a supported seller, you'll see a Facebook Pay button allowing you to complete a purchase with your saved card or PayPal details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy