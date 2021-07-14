Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

In The Name Of “Inclusion”, Some Notre Dame Students Want Chick-Fil-A “Excluded” From Campus

By Liam Edgar
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QxhLd_0awRraBN00

Chick-fil-A’s ad pitch usually features a group of cows urging fast-food lovers to “eat more chicken.”

Apparently not at the University of Notre Dame, however.

About 180 squeaky wheels among students and faculty are openly requesting that university officials reject the addition of Chick-fil-A as a dining option.

The main reason is that these members of the nation’s most renowned Catholic college oppose the position of Chick-fil-A’s owners on LGBTQ issues.

Notre Dame announced that the popular fast-food eatery was under consideration for an update to its dining plans.

The critics acknowledge that most students would welcome Chick-fil-A. But they say in an open letter to campus dining managers that there are a “multitude of reasons” to just say no.

Foremost among them, the company’s “anti-LGBTQ+ activism.”

“Bringing Chick-fil-A to campus would run contrary to Notre Dame’s commitment to inclusion and desire to create good in the world,” the letter says.

The letter complimented a July 1 op-ed in the student newspaper that also objected to Chick-fil-A. In that piece, the authors resent Chick-fil-A’s “antagonism” toward the openly antagonistic LGBTQ+ community and its financial support of “queerphobic” groups, such as the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

So, according to the logic of Chick-fil-A’s critics, promoting “inclusion” at a religious college means excluding the devoutly Christian owners of one of America’s best-known and broadly supported corporate brands.

The objection is largely rooted in CEO Dan Cathy’s support for traditional marriage, meaning between a man and a woman – which, in fact, is the exact same position of the Catholic Church.

The “multitude” of reasons to oppose Chick-fil-A also include the company’s supposed practice of “factory farming” and that its menu consists “primarily of fried chicken and potatoes,” which “does not supply an array of options suitable for a diverse campus community. Vegetarians and vegans, a growing minority of the student body, would receive little benefit from a fried chicken restaurant.” So, potatoes are meat?

The authors of the op-ed suggest that a Mexican or Indian restaurant would be a better fit for “diversity.”

Indian food is an odd choice for supposed environmentalists.

After all, Indians consider cows, the animals whose farts and burps are diving up greenhouse gas emissions, sacred and not to be slaughtered. Some Indian states even punish people, sometimes with life in prison, for bovine killing.

Yet, the good news, for Chick-fil-A, is that it has fans.

The conservative website Campus Reform notes that a “large number” of Notre Dame students, desire Chick-fil-A.

An Instagram account supporting the franchise’s proposed addition once posted, “the fact that Notre Dame does not have @chickfila on campus is a Chick-fil-Abomination.”

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Comments / 8

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Lgbtq Community#The Salvation Army#Christian#The Catholic Church#Mexican#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Top Republican Demands Janet Yellen Testifies About $44 Billion In Unused COVID Funds

A top GOP congressman urged Democrats to require Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to testify about $44 billion in unused coronavirus rental assistance funds. House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Patrick McHenry wrote to his counterpart Chairwoman Maxine Waters on Tuesday, demanding her to force Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to testify about the apparent gross mismanagement of government funds. Just $1.5 billion of the $46 billion allotted to the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program since December has been doled out to 350,000 U.S. households, according to McHenry.
Notre Dame, IN95.3 MNC

Former student suing University of Notre Dame over campus shutdown

A former student at Notre Dame is suing the school saying he’s owed money paid to the school during the height of pandemic shutdowns. Evan Slattery says the University of Notre Dame owes him $27,000 in tuition plus another $500 for extra fees for the school’s health center, technology, student activities, and the student run newspaper — all of which he says students still had to pay to use yet could use while campus was closed during the pandemic.
Notre Dame, INabc57.com

Notre Dame facing backlash over adding Chick-fil-A on Campus

NOTRE DAME, Ind.--- The University of Notre Dame is facing backlash over a decision to add a Chick-fil-A on campus. A letter to the editor of The Notre Dame Observer raised concerns about the restaurant chain's relationship with the LGBTQ population. "Queer students on campus felt that it was facilitating...
Notre Dame, INSouth Bend Tribune

Former Notre Dame student sues school for tuition refund for COVID-prompted online semester

SOUTH BEND — A former University of Notre Dame student is suing the university, seeking to be reimbursed for tuition and student fees from when classes went virtual in the spring of 2020 because of COVID-19. Notre Dame, like many colleges and universities around the country, moved classes online in mid-March of last year and sent students home amid concerns of COVID-19 spreading through college campuses.
Notre Dame, INabc57.com

Construction of new Chick-fil-A on Notre Dame campus to begin in August

The University of Notre Dame is moving forward for plans for a Chick-fil-A on campus after examining concerns about the restaurant chain's charitable giving. A letter to the editor of The Notre Dame Observer raised concerns about the restaurant chain's relationship with the LGBTQ population. The letter cited donations made to anti-LGBTQ groups in the past as a reason not to support the restaurant coming to campus.
Restaurantstigernet.com

Notre Dame Will Get their Chick Fil A

A small group of students and faculty were attempting to block Chick Fil A from coming on the ND campus but the Administration Oked it. Sen. Graham was backing Chick Fil A and had the opponents in a hissy fit. Tigerbalm1®. Oculus Spirit [80639]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 65254. Joined: 9/10/03.
High SchoolPosted by
Daily Mail

Merit matters: Parents accuse top high school of a 'purge' after slashing number of Asian American students by 20% because 'they are the wrong minority'

America's top high school has slashed the number of Asian American students by 20 percent as parents accuse educators of making race a factor in the admissions criteria. Parent and anti-Critical Race Theory campaigner Asra Nomani claims Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ) in Virginia is 'purging' Asian students.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Chinese Military Forces US Warship Out Of South China Sea

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that it forced a U.S. warship out of the hotly contested South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval and air forces pursued the U.S.S. Benfold after the American destroyer entered an area claimed by the Chinese located between the Philippines and Vietnam, Beijing said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The forces “warned and drove” the U.S. ship away, the PLA said.

Comments / 8

Community Policy