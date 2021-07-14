Excerpt: The NBA Finals night Jerry West went for 53 and the Logo was born ... maybe
This — April 23, 1969, Los Angeles , CA — was a night of basketball magic and basketball wonder. The Lakers' 120-118 win in the first game of the 1969 NBA finals could have been framed and preserved, hung in a gallery under a professionally lettered sign that read "THIS IS HOW BASKETBALL SHOULD BE PLAYED. Players flew up and down the regulation court at the Forum, 94 hardwood feet long, 50 feet wide, made shots they were supposed to make, dunked on each other, blocked each other's easiest paths,...www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0