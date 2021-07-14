Cancel
Lea Seydoux Officially Cancels Cannes Trip Following Positive Covid Test Last Week

By Tom Grater, Joe Utichi
Deadline
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLea Seydoux won’t be in Cannes this year after testing positive for Covid-19 back on Saturday. The star is staying in Paris to serve her self-isolation and to do her “part to keep everyone safe and healthy.” She was asymptomatic following the initial diagnosis and tested negative the day after, on Sunday, but French rules mandate 10 days of self-isolation after a positive result.

