Watertown, SD

Watertown to face Rapid City 320 in the Super Regional

gowatertown.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Pairings have been set for the South Dakota Class A Legion Baseball best of three Super Regionals. Watertown Post 17 earned the eighth seed and will host the nine seed Rapid City Post 320. Game times are 6 p.m. on Friday, July 16th, and noon on Saturday, July 17th. If a game three is needed it will be played 30 minutes following the Saturday game. Watertown Baseball Association season passes are not valid. Admission is $5 for adults and students are free.

www.gowatertown.net

