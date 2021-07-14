Electric Dodge Challenger Will Start A New Muscle Car Era
The Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock couldn't be further removed from an electric car. This drag strip king makes all kinds of demonic noises as it churns out over 800 horsepower, and is subject to a $2,100 gas guzzler tax, making it only as "green" as the F8 paint it can be finished in. But Stellantis has big electrification plans over the next few years and these will include an electric Dodge muscle car. This means that the future Dodge Challenger is likely to be faster but a lot quieter than the coupe we enjoy today.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0