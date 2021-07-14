Report: Lakers unlikely destination for 76ers’ Ben Simmons
Joel Embiid dropped numerous phenomenal performances despite a knee injury, but the fingers pointed to Ben Simmons for his reluctance to shoot the ball and achieve more with his skills. ers head coach Doc Rivers has openly said he wants Simmons to return, but it looks like Philadelphia is keen on moving on and are seeking an All-Star caliber player in return. Apparently, the Los Angeles Lakers don't meet the 76ers' desires.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0