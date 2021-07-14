Letting go of the past but taking its lessons

It was a beautiful spring break day. The sun was shining, and we were all itching to get outside after being cooped up for what seemed like an eternity. For the first time in a really long time, we were free from appointments, meetings, homework, and other life demands and ready to do something FUN! It was the makings of a perfect family day. We decided to give a local horse farm a call. They were our friends and had horses that my kids could feed and brush, and we could even take a carriage ride as a family later that evening before dinner. We had a lot of fun, even getting caught in the rain on part of the carriage ride, we all huddled up to each other as if we could avoid getting wet. It made the ride a little shorter since we had to turn around and head back, but the impact of that ride is one I will never forget.