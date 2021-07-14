Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Letting go of the past but taking its lessons

Deming Headlight
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I attempted to take the license plate off, I realized the scooter was last registered in 2014. I took out a decaying bungee cord, a tire pressure gauge and a reflective vest from the front storage space and then ran my hand over the bolstered seat that my mom had struggled to help me put on with an eBay-bought replacement. I realized, too, that I hadn't used eBay since about the same time as the scooter had started sitting.

www.demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxford#The Creators Syndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
eBay
News Break
Cars
Related
ReligionFranklin Favorite

Letting God take the reins

It was a beautiful spring break day. The sun was shining, and we were all itching to get outside after being cooped up for what seemed like an eternity. For the first time in a really long time, we were free from appointments, meetings, homework, and other life demands and ready to do something FUN! It was the makings of a perfect family day. We decided to give a local horse farm a call. They were our friends and had horses that my kids could feed and brush, and we could even take a carriage ride as a family later that evening before dinner. We had a lot of fun, even getting caught in the rain on part of the carriage ride, we all huddled up to each other as if we could avoid getting wet. It made the ride a little shorter since we had to turn around and head back, but the impact of that ride is one I will never forget.
Public Healthphocuswire.com

Sounding Off: Let’s not waste the lessons of COVID

“Travel has the power to open minds and drive better understanding between people of different cultures and identities, and we can apply that same thinking to our personal and professional relationships, helping strengthen connections and bridge divides.”. Quote from Monya Mandich, vice president of global marketing at Expedia Group Media...
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

This Toilet Paper Trick Can Refresh Your Entire Bathroom

There are plenty of suggestions out there for preventing less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that doesn’t require a daily spray or a touch-up every time you go. You only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Letting Go of Lost Love

Some people struggle to move on from past relationships, even years later. Accepting the facts of the situation and letting the intensity of the memories fade can help people move on from past relationships. The attachment styles people can form may sometimes influence how they respond to breakups. Let's say...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Teenager, 13, set to turn a $3 bag of Doritos into $20,000 after finding a 'rare puffy' chip – and now her dad wants a share of the fortune because he bought the packet

The saying 'cheap as chips' doesn't apply to one Australian teenager who is set to make a fortune after finding a rare 'puffy' Dorito. Gold Coast student Rylee Stuart first debuted the air-filled corn chip - they are usually always flat - on TikTok where the clip quickly went viral gathering 2million views.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Stay-at-home mom films everything she does in a day after boyfriend says she doesn't do anything

A young mom went viral on social media after she single-handedly disproved the widespread misconception that stay-at-home moms have it easy. Responding to her boyfriend's ignorant comment that she does nothing while he works all day, TikTok user sierra_not_ciara filmed a day in her to show the endless list of tasks and chores she has to deal with. "I just want to feel appreciated... so many things I didn’t even record," the mom-of-two captioned the now-viral video. The clip showed the 22-year-old tending to her children's needs while simultaneously running around the house to keep it as clean as possible.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Husband’s secret could make for awkward vacation

Dear Amy: I just found out (from reading an exchange of text messages) that my husband of 40 years has reconnected with an old girlfriend. They have been actively corresponding for about a year. Both are in their 70s. Their relationship is far more than a happy re-connection between old...

Comments / 0

Community Policy