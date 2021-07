Netflix is seemingly so sick of us calling Microsoft Game Pass “the Netflix of gaming” it wants to get in on the action itself now. While nothing’s been confirmed by Netflix just yet – so take this with a generous bucket-full of salt for now – the streaming giant has revealed that it recently hired game executive Mike Verdu, a games industry veteran with an extensive gaming pedigree that includes companies like Atari, Zynga, and Electronic Arts. Most notably, though, Verdu oversaw development for the Oculus VR, which tasked him with sourcing games and developers for Facebook‘s virtual reality system, and it’s that bit that got my spidey sense tingling.