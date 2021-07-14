Cancel
City officer charged with murder in killing of 15-year-old stepson

By David Collins
Wbaltv.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLERSVILLE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police charged a Baltimore police officer with murder and child abuse in the death of his 15-year-old stepson in Curtis Bay. Dasan James Edward "D.J." Jones' body was found on July 6 at the home of his stepfather, Eric Glen Banks Jr., during a search. Court papers reveal a mother's intuition led to the discovery of her unresponsive son inside her estranged husband's home.

