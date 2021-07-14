Cancel
Economy

European Central Bank green lights digital euro investigation

finextra.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Central Bank is to begin a two-year investigation into the prospects for launching a digital euro. Experimental work conducted by the ECB over the past nine months found no major technical obstacles to any of the assessed design options for both the Target Instant Payments Settlement System and alternatives such as blockchain. The experiments also suggested that architectures combining centralised and decentralised elements are possible.

Christine Lagarde
