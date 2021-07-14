Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Mum transforms garden into rustic ‘French chateau’ – thanks to £9 shower curtain

By Zahna Eklund
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dqsZ_0awRoVXZ00
Lora Burrowes' simple £9 hack has DIY enthusiasts fooled (Image: Kennedy News and Media)

Sometimes, a little imagination is all you need to spruce up your home and make it look like a mansion.

That’s what Lora Burrowes did when she moved into her home three years ago and saw her outside space was a bland plot of land with an overflowing skip in the distance.

The mum of two set to work transforming her backyard into a beautiful flowery oasis with a hot tub and water features, and after painting her fence a few weeks ago, she decided to place the finishing touch on her garden.

Lora, who lives in Watford, snapped up an £8.99 shower curtain on Amazon which featured a picture of a stone wall, a window, and wooden shutters – exactly like a rustic French chateau.

And after hanging the curtain on part of her fence and posting shots of the end result online, Lora has managed to fool online DIY enthusiasts into thinking the curtain actually depicts part of her own home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRWrB_0awRoVXZ00
Lora's garden began as a bland and empty plot of land (Image: Kennedy News and Media)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07x8YN_0awRoVXZ00
She turned the space into a flowery oasis before purchasing the shower curtain (Image: Kennedy News and Media)

Get the news you want straight to your inbox. Sign up for a Mirror newsletter here.

She said: “A lot of people thought it was a real stone wall, [but] it's an optical illusion.

"Obviously if you're standing in the garden, with everything around it, you'll know it's not a stone wall because it's out of context.

"I don't know what the theme was. To me, it looks like a Welsh cottage or it could be somewhere in Brittany.

"There are a lot of English flowers in the forefront, it just adds a bit of something else to look at.

"It's like an escape from real life, in a way."

On social media, users commented on Lora's garden makeover - with some failing to spot that the image was not her real home.

One wrote: "I'm struggling to see the fence."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7M0V_0awRoVXZ00
The mum of two says her garden is now an "escape from real life" (Image: Kennedy News and Media)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKLlb_0awRoVXZ00
Lora loves to look at her handiwork while relaxing in her hot tub (Image: Kennedy News and Media)

While another said: "I thought it was your gorgeous garden with a lovely window view."

And a third posted: "Took me too long to realise this was even a shower curtain. Looks pretty realistic to be fair."

Lora also revealed she got her idea on a gardening group, which she joined on Facebook after spending years dedicating herself to creating a beautiful garden for her family, including her autistic son.

The 51-year-old mum explained: "When I moved here, it was like a wilderness. I put a lot of my efforts into making the garden autism friendly.

"I did see it in a different group - a gardening group - and I thought 'Oh that's interesting, I'll have a look on Amazon'.

“It'll probably fade after a few years but for £10 you can just get another one.

“My son doesn't like going out and doing things, so I've got a nice big garden so it just means he's got somewhere and I've got somewhere.

"I sit in the hot tub in the evenings and it's something else to look at other than a panel fence."

What do you think of the hack? Let us know in the comments.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Chateau#Curtain#Brittany#French#Welsh#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Oprah’s Under Sink Kitchen Storage Is a Stylish Alternative to Cabinets

Oprah Winfrey invited her followers into her kitchen to share what she was feeding her guests to kick off the July 4 holiday. Aside from the oversized sandwiches by daybird in Los Angeles, there was a lot to take in as the queen of media gave a mini tour of her kitchen. But it’s a subtle design detail that will make you pause and stare: the curtains hanging underneath her kitchen sink.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dark, Gloomy Bedroom Becomes an Artist’s Airy Home Office

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Many people across the country had to carve out space to work from home this past year, due to temporarily shuttered offices and stay-at-home guidelines issued in a number of states. While some people will eventually head back, others will continue working from home indefinitely — which means a more permanent setup is required.
Home & GardenHouzz

Kitchen of the Week: Stylish White Kitchen With Improved Storage

At first glance, there wasn’t anything really wrong with Michael and Megan Beaver’s kitchen. Maybe the light blue walls, beige ornamental cabinets and basic granite countertops looked a little out of date. But everything functioned fine, right? Not so much. “You would walk by that ornamental cabinetry, bump it, and a piece would fall off,” Megan says. Plus, the cooktop had broken burners. And the drawers didn’t close properly, the doors squeaked and the cabinets weren’t roomy enough for everything the couple had. “The space was just tired,” Megan says.
AnimalsWPRI

How to keep squirrels out of the garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some people love watching squirrels scurry frantically about their yard and consider them a welcome guest. However, when a squirrel’s behavior becomes destructive, digging up bulbs and nibbling on vegetables in your garden, they begin to lose their appeal — you want them gone.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Transform Your Garden Shed Into a Bar For Your Next Summer DIY Project

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you want to take your backyard to the next level, why not bring happy hour to you during your next DIY project this summer? Perfect for entertaining throughout the warmer months, with just a few materials, you can upcycle your old shed to create your own garden bar so you can beat the lines and enjoy or drink or two from the comfort of your own home.
Home & GardenPosted by
Tyla

Woman Transforms Her Garden With £9 Shower Curtain Hack

With warmer weather on the horizon, people across the country are now looking for ways to refresh their gardens. One woman found an incredibly creative way to transform her outdoor space from a bland wilderness into a blossoming French chateau' - thanks to an £9 optical illusion shower curtain. When...
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

30 Stylish Contemporary Bathroom Decor Ideas

Contemporary style incorporates of-the-moment materials and up-to-date design trends. As if creating a space that’s worthy of posting isn’t renovation motivation enough, opting for a contemporary bathroom design aesthetic—think sleek lines, natural materials, a neutral color palette and others —is the best way to balance today’s trends with elements you’ll love for years to come. And the best part is the look is one that suits spaces and budgets, both large and small.
Home & GardenHello Magazine

A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman shows off envy-inducing hot tub after DIY garden transformation

Ben Hillman's latest Instagram post is guaranteed to leave you feeling a little envious – as the A Place in the Sun star revealed he has installed a hot tub in his garden!. Taking to Instagram earlier this month the TV star and dad-of-two unveiled his latest DIY project, which he completed just in time for the heatwave. In one photo, Ben could be seen relaxing in the hot tub with his wife and two children, while another showed him busy at work preparing his garden for the new installation.
Interior Designlakecountybanner.com

Tips and Tricks for Creating a Rustic Home

All you need to do is take a trip out to Reelfoot Lake to know that we embrace the great outdoors here in Lake County. Some of us embrace it enough to want to have it around us all the time. We don’t mean roughing it out in the wilderness, though. We mean bringing the wilderness into your home. Our tips and tricks for creating a rustic home will show you how.

Comments / 0

Community Policy