Kramer receives IHERF scholarship

Henry County Public Health urges all eligible residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine before the Old Threshers Reunion. The vaccine can keep you from getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, helps keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19, and may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. With visitors coming to our area from all over the state and country, the risk of community spread will increase. The best thing you can do to protect yourself and others in our community is to get vaccinated as soon as possible.