Kramer receives IHERF scholarship
Josh Kramer of Mount Pleasant, an associate of Henry County Health Center who is studying for his Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Chamberlain University, has been awarded a $3,500 scholarship from the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF), which is supported by the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA). Kramer is among 60 students from Iowa who have received assistance this year from the IHERF Health Care Careers Scholarship Program.kilj.com
