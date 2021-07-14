Cancel
If You Live Here, Prepare to See More Scorpions, Experts Say

Scorpions can strike fear into the heart of the most intrepid individuals, causing practically anyone to break out in a cold sweat upon encountering one. Unfortunately for those who find these beasts fearsome, this summer may be a particularly scorpion-heavy season—and some areas of the country are more susceptible to an influx of these arachnids this year.

According to researchers at the University of Arizona, there are over 100 species of scorpions native to the U.S., with the vast majority living in the Southwest. And while many people may assume they'll have their encounter with a scorpion while hiking or camping, a 2017 study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that the vast majority of scorpion exposures—97.8 percent, to be exact—actually occur in or around the home.

Thanks to Monsoon Season, officials in Arizona say residents of the state can expect to see more scorpions this summer. "Typically, scorpion season is going to range from about May all the way through October, with the peak being in June," Laura Morehouse of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center told KOLD News 13. Morehouse noted that, while in a typical year, the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center typically receives between 1,000 and 2,000 reports of scorpion stings, the Center had already received over 300 sting reports as of mid-June.

However, it's not Arizona alone where you're likely to find yourself facing off with a scorpion. Read on to discover which states have the most frequent scorpion encounters each year, according to Poison Control Center data.

9

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R01HA_0awRnGa700
iStock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 194

8

New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENBhk_0awRnGa700
iStock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 298

7

Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioIsW_0awRnGa700
Shutterstock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 301

6

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Br7Hu_0awRnGa700
Shutterstock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 447

5

California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOK81_0awRnGa700
Shutterstock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 498

4

Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQXGT_0awRnGa700
Shutterstock/Timothy Tattersall

Average annual scorpion exposures: 567

3

Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34P67R_0awRnGa700
iStock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 707

2

Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCkTz_0awRnGa700
iStock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 1,743

1

Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwP8f_0awRnGa700
Shutterstock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 11,500

