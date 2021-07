BT has signalled that the end of the road for 3G support is fast approaching, with EE, Plusnet and BT Mobile set to lose access to the connectivity by 2023. The announcement was tucked into a press release announcing the company’s plan to expand its 5G infrastructure to such a degree that it will be available to 50% of the population by early 2023, and “over 90% of UK landmass” by 2028. Killing 3G is, according to the company, “part of efforts to ensure all customers can benefit from the most reliable connections,” with the spectrum used to “enhance 5G capacity in the future.”