Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Bank of America, BlackRock, Delta, Peloton and More

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.83.