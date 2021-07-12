2017 Land Rover Range Rover / Range Rover Supercharged

When it comes to luxury, the market in China wants one thing above all else, and that's rear legroom. Many manufacturers offer China-only long-wheelbase versions of existing models to satisfy the craving that the country has for big, comfortable lounges in the back of executive sedans. We've seen this with the Audi A7 and even the Mercedes A-Class, and thanks to spy shots, we expected to see the Range Rover Evoque get the same treatment. The finished product has now been revealed, and as expected, it's only available in China. The name is hardly different though, gaining just the letter L as a suffix.