2017 Land Rover Range Rover / Range Rover Supercharged
The Range Rover is a rolling luxury palace, adorned with everything from massaging seats to a ceiling of sumptuous leather, while being capable of reaching 100 mph in just 11.1 seconds, all for the low, low price of . . . a house. But with features like these, who can complain? Even the lower rungs on the Range Rover ladder are still undeniably luxe—leather seats, real wood trim, and a glossy, feature-rich infotainment system are all standard. And while they may lack some of the mystique of the upper trims, they still have the instantly recognizable face and tapered rear profile that practically everyone can identify as a status symbol. It’s rare for form, function, and image to mesh this well.www.caranddriver.com
