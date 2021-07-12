Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2017 Land Rover Range Rover / Range Rover Supercharged

CAR AND DRIVER
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Range Rover is a rolling luxury palace, adorned with everything from massaging seats to a ceiling of sumptuous leather, while being capable of reaching 100 mph in just 11.1 seconds, all for the low, low price of . . . a house. But with features like these, who can complain? Even the lower rungs on the Range Rover ladder are still undeniably luxe—leather seats, real wood trim, and a glossy, feature-rich infotainment system are all standard. And while they may lack some of the mystique of the upper trims, they still have the instantly recognizable face and tapered rear profile that practically everyone can identify as a status symbol. It’s rare for form, function, and image to mesh this well.

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Rover Range Rover#Transmission#Hse#The Range Rover#Mercedes#The Land Rover#Fuel Economy Epa#Interior#Jaguar Land Rover#Nhtsa#Iihs#Cpo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsAutoExpress

New Land Rover Defender V8 2021 review

Don’t be fooled into thinking that the Defender V8 is a full-bore performance version of the brand’s off-roader, because it isn’t. Instead, it’s an option for those demanding a bit more presence and a small sense of luxury from their Defender, but at a cost. Regardless, it does line up as a decent-value alternative to the Mercedes G-Class, which starts from £100k, but only with a six-cylinder diesel; it’s another £50k for the V8 AMG version.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 Land Rover Defender V8: Gloriously Excessive

When it comes to horsepower, too much often is just about right. The current P400 version of the Land Rover Defender, with its 395-hp super- and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, already produces what many regard as adequate performance for something so big and boxy. We ran 2020's 5773-pound four-door 110 version to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. But the new 2022 Defender V8 models, with their 518-hp supercharged 5.0-liter engines, bring outsize character and should trim at least a second from that time. With six-figure starting prices, these new range-topping variants prove that the Defender only gets better with more cylinders under its hood.
Home & GardenPosted by
Motor1.com

Next-Gen Land Rover Range Rover Sport Spied Wearing Thick Camo

The next-generation Land Rover Range Rover is expected to debut later this year, but we're also excited for the Range Rover Sport that will arrive later. A new batch of spy photos shows that testing is getting underway again for the new model, though the SUV wears thick camouflage and cladding just like it did in the previous images, obscuring the design details underneath.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Range Rover Evoque Long-Wheelbase

When it comes to luxury, the market in China wants one thing above all else, and that's rear legroom. Many manufacturers offer China-only long-wheelbase versions of existing models to satisfy the craving that the country has for big, comfortable lounges in the back of executive sedans. We've seen this with the Audi A7 and even the Mercedes A-Class, and thanks to spy shots, we expected to see the Range Rover Evoque get the same treatment. The finished product has now been revealed, and as expected, it's only available in China. The name is hardly different though, gaining just the letter L as a suffix.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1992 Land Rover Defender 110 Shows The Brands Beautiful Side

The Land Rover Defender 110 made a name for itself as a highly capable off-roader, but this 110 being offered on Awesome Joe shows just how much style the model has. As the recipient of a recent restoration, this 1992 Defender 110 was finished in a stunning white paint that just pops with black wheels, arches, grill, and an external roll cage. Inside, the seating has been returned to original spec with Exmoor Trim and upgraded with modern touches. A Sony touchscreen head unit held in a MUD UK Land Rover Outfitters built center dash console is a particularly nice touch that helps bring this classic into the modern world.
CarsGear Patrol

The Land Rover Defender 90 Is Ready for Everything, Except Big Families

By now, you’re presumably familiar with the story of the new Land Rover Defender: the controversy over its looks, the debate over whether its unibody construction makes it unworthy of the Defender name, the fact that it’s become a pillar of the lineup with more variants planned. It was our choice for one of the most important vehicles to go on sale last year, and we stand by that decision with pride.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Jaguar Land Rover formally commits to Gen3 Formula E rules

The Jaguar Racing team had already registered to the new rules, which will debut in the 2022-23 season, ahead of the Rome E-Prix double-header in April. That allowed the squad to attend the first Technical Working Group meeting concerning the 120kg lighter Gen3 cars that will increase in power to 470bhp.
CarsCarscoops

Land Rover Reportedly Working On A Hotter Defender With 600+ HP

Land Rover introduced the Defender V8 earlier this year and it appears an even more extreme variant is in the works. According to MotorTrend, the company is working on a Defender SVR and it will be quite a bit different than the aforementioned V8 model. In particular, the publication suggests...
CarsGear Patrol

The 2022 Range Rover: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The Range Rover is one of the most influential vehicles of all time. One could consider it the first proper luxury SUV that fancy people could drive to work and out on the town. Its success and cultural resonance is a major reason Land Rover became an independent brand. And it’s no coincidence four of Land Rover’s seven vehicles are branded as Range Rovers.
Carsautotrader.com

Autotrader Find: 2002 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Borrego Edition

Today’s Autotrader Find is a 2002 Land Rover Range Rover Borrego Edition from the P38 generation that caught my eye for a few reasons, the most noteworthy of which is probably its bright yellow exterior. Let’s investigate. The Range Rover P38. The Range Rover P38 was the follow-up to the...
Economysouthfloridareporter.com

Steve Looks At The Future Of The Jaguar Land Rover Brand

Jaguar Land Rover is being reimagined. Starting in 2025, the goal is to turn Jaguar into an all-electric luxury brand while Land Rover is scheduled to debut 6 pure EVs beginning in 2024 culminating with all JLR vehicles being available in full electric form by 2030. For now, the Jaguar...
Carsdeeranddeerhunting.com

TRUGLO Archer’s Choice Range Rover M4 Bow Sight

TRUGLO, Inc., one of the leading manufacturers in archery equipment and accessories, introduces the new Archer’s Choice Range Rover M4 bow sight to the existing Range Rover bow sight family. The Archer’s Choice Range Rover M4 bow sight combines the reliable adjustability of the Range Rover sight models with the most popular multi-pin sight giving the benefits of a long-range single-pin sight with those of a traditional multi-pin sight.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition First Look: Mellow Yellow

Not able to afford the near $300,000 price tag Land Rover pinned to its 25-unit run of Defender Works V8 Trophy SUVs? Then maybe the $91,350 2022 Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition ought to fit the bill. Whereas Land Rover employed classic Defender bones to serve as the basis of...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Bowler Turns Land Rover Defender Into Rallying Masterpiece

Bowler is known for creating insanely fast off-road vehicles based on Land Rovers. The company rose to such prominence that it was actually purchased by Land Rover back in 2019. That means Bowler is now a part of the greater Jaguar Land Rover Group, much like AMG is to Mercedes. We knew Bowler was working on a secret project based on the new 2022 Land Rover Defender, and now we get to see the fruits of this collaboration.
MotorsportsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Land Rover Defender prepped for racing by Bowler

Bowler Motors has revealed a new rally car that will compete in its own championship racing series in 2022. The car is the Bowler Defender Challenge and will be held over seven different rounds all based in the UK. The only vehicle used in the event will be a competition-prepared Defender 90.
CarsTop Speed

This Is the Range Rover-Based Bentley SUV That You Didn’t Know About

The SUV craze led to many manufacturers turning away from tradition in order to capitalize on the demand for luxury and performance SUVs. As a result, vehicles like the Bentley Bentayga spawned. The model is largely believed to be the brand’s first SUV. What most people don’t know, however, is that there was another SUV wearing the Bentley badge back as early as 1996. That said, because the model was specially commissioned and wasn’t part of the brand’s official lineup, very few people actually know about its existence. Luckily for you, we are here to tell you all about it.

Comments / 1

Community Policy