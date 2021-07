Olympic Swimming Betting: Top Odds for Gold Medalists in Tokyo. If you’re interested in using your swimming expertise to try to make some money through sports betting during the Olympic swimming competition, the betting website Pinnacle has provided odds for each individual race for the Olympics. This is not about simply guessing the winners, since each swimmer has certain odds attached to their name for a particular event. For instance, the men’s 100 breaststroke lists Adam Peaty at 1.037, meaning that every dollar bet on Peaty would result in a payout of $1.04. However, correctly selecting a gold medalist with odds around 4 or 5 would lead to a payout many times larger.