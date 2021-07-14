Washington School Board to Review Board Goals
The Washington Community School Board will review board goals for fiscal year 2021 and discuss goals for the current fiscal year during their regular meeting tonight. The board will also consider sanitation, dairy, bread, and fuel bids, and Kirkwood Community College Washington County Regional Center agreements, and consider a rental agreement for the home school assistance program. The board meets at 7 p.m. at the Brighton Community Center.www.kciiradio.com
Comments / 0