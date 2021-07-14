Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, IA

Washington School Board to Review Board Goals

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 10 days ago

The Washington Community School Board will review board goals for fiscal year 2021 and discuss goals for the current fiscal year during their regular meeting tonight. The board will also consider sanitation, dairy, bread, and fuel bids, and Kirkwood Community College Washington County Regional Center agreements, and consider a rental agreement for the home school assistance program. The board meets at 7 p.m. at the Brighton Community Center.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
City
Brighton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
Washington, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community School#Home School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy