Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, IA

Washington County Conservation Embarking on Phase Two of Kewash Trail

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Conservation Board is moving forward with phase two of paving the Kewash Nature Trail. In partnership with MSA Professional Services Inc. and DeLong Construction Inc. Washington County Conservation Executive Director Zach Rozmus says this work will continue the paving of the trail west of Highway 1 that occurred in 2018,“So where we left off of phase one we’re going to pick up and do roughly another 1.41 miles of paving all the way to the Crooked Creek Bridge. So essentially, following that DOT bid letting we were fortunate enough to have a very competitive bid letting process. We were fortunate to have a local contractor by DeLong Construction Inc. that was a low bid and the conservation board agreed to award the contract to DeLong Construction.”

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#East End#Professional Services#Highway 1#Canopy#Delong Construction Inc#Dot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What happens if the Supreme Court throws out Roe v. Wade?

(CNN) — In some alternate universe, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retired during the Obama presidency and Democrats were able to push through a successor to the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. In that universe, nobody is talking about an end to nearly 50 years of nationwide access to abortion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy