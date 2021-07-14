Washington County Conservation Embarking on Phase Two of Kewash Trail

The Washington County Conservation Board is moving forward with phase two of paving the Kewash Nature Trail. In partnership with MSA Professional Services Inc. and DeLong Construction Inc. Washington County Conservation Executive Director Zach Rozmus says this work will continue the paving of the trail west of Highway 1 that occurred in 2018,“So where we left off of phase one we’re going to pick up and do roughly another 1.41 miles of paving all the way to the Crooked Creek Bridge. So essentially, following that DOT bid letting we were fortunate enough to have a very competitive bid letting process. We were fortunate to have a local contractor by DeLong Construction Inc. that was a low bid and the conservation board agreed to award the contract to DeLong Construction.”