2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Range Rover brand has earned its status-symbol position through decades of building vehicles that blend sumptuous luxury with the ability to conquer the world’s toughest terrain. The smallest Range Rover, the Evoque, has brought that heritage down to a lower—but still expensive—price point, luring buyers with eye-catching exterior design and a luxurious cabin. It isn’t as adept off-road as its larger stablemates, nor is it as refined on-road, but it’s mighty attractive nonetheless—and it wears the vaunted Range Rover name spelled out in large letters on its hood. For some buyers, that’s more than enough.

