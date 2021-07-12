2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

When it comes to horsepower, too much often is just about right. The current P400 version of the Land Rover Defender, with its 395-hp super- and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, already produces what many regard as adequate performance for something so big and boxy. We ran 2020's 5773-pound four-door 110 version to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. But the new 2022 Defender V8 models, with their 518-hp supercharged 5.0-liter engines, bring outsize character and should trim at least a second from that time. With six-figure starting prices, these new range-topping variants prove that the Defender only gets better with more cylinders under its hood.