Douglasville, GA

A+ Prompt Tree Services celebrates new location

Douglas County Sentinel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA+ Prompt Tree Services owner, Kastino Takori, and Chamber representatives celebrated the opening of their Douglasville location by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on July 7th. A+ Prompt Tree Services provides top quality tree services in Douglasville and the surrounding metro Atlanta area. With over 30 years of experience in the tree removal business they take great pride in providing excellent customer service and exemplary results.

www.douglascountysentinel.com

