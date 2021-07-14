Wooden Wheel Vineyard and Winery Celebrating 10 Year Anniversary

A Keota-based business is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this week. (better to tease, sound less like an ad) Wooden Wheel Vineyards and the Washington Chamber of Commerce are hosting an Alive After Five open house from 5-7 p.m. tomorrow. Free drinks and food are available with the opportunity to mingle with business members. The vineyard is also hosting festivities from 2-6 p.m. this Saturday with live music, tours of the vineyards and a chance to bottle your own wine. For more information on the events visit this story at kciiradio.com.