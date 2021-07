This past week gave us one more week of hot weather with little or no rain to continue the drought cycle we happen to be experiencing. What does this cycle do to everything and how long will it last?? Neither of these questions can be answered with any sort of accuracy. It could last for years or be over as soon as the fall season arrives. If it lasts for years, we will see long-term effects and many plant materials perishing in the process. If it lasts through this year and then turns around, it will have minimal impacts in the long run. While going through this cycle, we do learn numerous things that can happen during a drought season.