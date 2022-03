I failed art class one quarter in grade school. Did it bother me? Not really. “Stick people” are my thing and crafting usually bored me. I love to sing and since I grew up around artists, I left the drawing and painting to them. However, it wasn’t until I got the job at the library that I realized that being creative was not the same as being artistic.

