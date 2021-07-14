Ainsworth Man Arrested for Violating Probation

An Ainsworth man was arrested for violating his probation Monday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington Police Department reported executing an arrest warrant at 10:16 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Madison Street, according to the Washington County Communications Center. Twenty-seven year-old Jason Michael Nichols was arrested for allegedly violating his probation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance – third offense, a class D felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.