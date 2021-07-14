Cancel
Bremer County, IA

Bremer Co Has Administrator Opening Again

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBremer County is looking for a Building, Zoning and Sanitation Administrator for the second time in less than a year after the abrupt resignation of Ben Wilkens, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Wilkens was hired in February and received a raise in his pay in May to just under $74,000 annually. He supervised four full time employees. During a board meeting on July 6th supervisors went into a closed session to discuss Wilken’s work performance. Once the two supervisors who were present reconvened they continued meeting with Wilkens. They decided to either terminate Wilkens or give hime the option to resign with two weeks pay. Later discussion led to an agreement that Wilkens would hold a “clear the air” session with his subordinates with Human Resources moderating the meeting. If significant improvement was not made, Wilkens would resign on August 2nd. That meeting was never held however and the board received Wilkens’ resignation letter on Tuesday.

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

