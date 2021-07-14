Cancel
Linn County, IA

Washington Man Arrested on Linn County Assault Charge

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 10 days ago

A Washington man was arrested on a Linn County warrant Monday. At about 7:17 p.m. the Washington County Communications Center received a call about a White Kia with a purse and car seat located inside but no one around in the 1800 block of Redwood Avenue in Washington. A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy responded and made contact with the driver, who said she had gotten stuck trying to get around road construction and had a ride coming. While there the deputy located 41-year-old Jason Robert Geyer who was wanted on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Bond was set at $3,000 cash only and a hold was placed for Linn County.

