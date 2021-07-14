Cancel
Lexington, KY

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains will be back

By Jim Caldwell
WKYT 27
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be back again today. The soakers will not arrive until the weekend. The past few days have been very wet for many folks across Kentucky. It looks like Wednesday will be no different. The only real difference is that most activity will be very isolated. I wouldn’t be shocked at all if one or two of these produced a solid amount of rainfall. It looks like a typical Summer day for most of you. Temperatures look warm with plenty of humidity.

