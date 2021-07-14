Cancel
White House outlines aid to Haiti to help solve president's assassination

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
 10 days ago
Haitian President Jovenel Moise and wife Martine Marie Etienne Joseph were the targets of the assassination plot on July 7. The attack killed Jovenel Moise and injured the first lady. File Photo by Oolando Barria/EPA

July 14 (UPI) -- The White House says federal agencies in President Joe Biden's administration are pursuing a number of measures to fight turmoil in the Caribbean island nation of Haiti, including working with authorities to solve the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Haitian authorities have said dozens of people, including at least two men who hold U.S. citizenship, were involved in Moise's killing a week ago. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration told UPI on Tuesday that one of the suspects was a confidential informant for the agency.

In a statement Tuesday night, the White House said the Justice and Homeland Security departments are offering assistance to the Haitian government to conduct a "thorough" investigation.

The Justice Department is trying to learn if any U.S. laws were broken in connection with Moise's death.

"[We] will continue to support the Haitian authorities in its review of the facts and circumstances surrounding this heinous attack," the White House said in a statement.

"Strengthening Haiti's law enforcement capacity is a key U.S. priority. We have provided $312 million in assistance between 2010-2020 alone to strengthen law enforcement and the capacity of the Haitian National Police to maintain peace and stability, and to respond effectively to civil unrest while respecting human rights."

The Homeland Security Department is sending transportation and cybersecurity officers to work with the government in Port-au-Prince to improve aviation and critical infrastructure security, officials said.

The U.S. government has also sent advisers to help the Haitian National Police and its inspector general.

"These advisers will help the [Haitian National Police] improve the integrity of processing allegations of corruption, human rights abuses and police misconduct," the White House noted. "Their critical investigative capacity-building support will complement U.S. federal law enforcement assistance."

The White House said it's encouraged Haiti to take a "holistic approach" to deal with violent gangs and is providing $5 million to strengthen police capabilities in working with communities on anti-gang measures.

The administration also detailed other assistance in Haitian elections, health and humanitarian efforts, food security, vaccinations and temporary protected status for Haitian migrants.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

