Brit, 25, fighting for his life in New Zealand after savage beating in bar as pals say ‘its touch and go’ if he survives

By Jacob Bentley-York
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago
A BRIT has been left fighting for his life after he was savagely beaten in a bar in New Zealand.

John Storer, 25, is in a coma and remains in intensive care after the attack in the late hours of Friday evening at The Albany Bar and Restaurant, Auckland.

John Storer has left in a coma after he was savagely beaten up Credit: Google Maps
He was attacked in the late hours of Friday evening at The Albany Bar and Restaurant, Auckland Credit: Google Maps

Following the incident, an ambulance quickly responded and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

He soon underwent two lifesaving operations, including one to remove part of his skull.

His frieds and family have confirmed he is suffering from a "significant brain injury" and it’s "touch and go" whether he will survive.

A 56-year-old man has since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in court tomorrow.

'TOUCH AND GO'

Since the horrific incident, John’s family, including parents Dawn and Ian and sister Sian, have been fighting to gain entry to New Zealand to be by their son's bedside.

But today they received the news that has been praying for as officials ruled they qualified for an exemption.

Ian told the NZ Hearld : "We're scared to death.

“He said that medics had told the family it is too early to say if he will survive, or if he will suffer life-changing damage as a result of the assault.

He continued: "You're trying to deal with the fact that you might lose him and you might not be there and trying to get through all the red tape."

Dawn added "I can't begin to tell you how painful it is."

John’s family have now been permitted to travel to New Zealand Credit: Google Maps

John’s loved ones feared they could have to wait 24 days if they were allowed in, but officials confirmed they will be permitted to see their son without quarantining.

A border service spokesman said the family's situation met the "high threshold" required to be granted a border exemption.

A GoFundMePage has since been set up to help Josh's family, and has so far raised more than £9,000.

The fundraiser states: "As some of you may have heard already, Josh Storer was involved in an accident yesterday in New Zealand that has left him in ICU with a significant brain injury.

"It is currently touch and go, as he is in a drug induced coma and will be for several days to monitor his condition and plan next steps.

"At this moment in time he is in a critical condition and we wanted to let his and our friends know of the situation."

The US Sun

The US Sun

